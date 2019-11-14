Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jasmax launches new design direction

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 9:56 am
Press Release: Jasmax

Along with a refreshed brand identity, Jasmax marks the close of a successful 2019 with a reinvigorated design direction underscored by a mission to elevate the cultural design conversation in New Zealand.

Jasmax CEO Sjoerd Post says: “We are living through a transformational stage in Aotearoa New Zealand. There is a growing understanding of Te Tiriti o Waitangi underpinning all that we are and do as a nation-state and a strong national desire to work towards carbon neutrality by 2050. Jasmax has history in both bicultural design and environmentally regenerative design and our future will be about leading in these disciplines.”

Jasmax’s new identity is captured in an architectural manifesto providing a navigational aid for Jasmax moving forward. New Zealand’s renowned production company Exit Films were commissioned to create a short film to capture the spirit of the manifesto and the practice’s vision to strengthen connections between culture, nature and architecture.

Jasmax is internationally recognised as leading the way in cultural design. In association with Grimshaw, Jasmax recently won the World Architecture Festival WAFX award for Cultural Identity for City Rail Link. This is the first New Zealand project to be recognised in this way.

The practice has also recently announced a strategic partnership with leading Māori cultural development specialist, Karl Johnstone, founder and director of Haumi. Jasmax and Haumi are currently working on the New Zealand Pavilion for Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Jasmax celebrated its new identity and design direction at Shed 10 with a black-tie event and premiere screening of the Jasmax film. All staff are to be gifted with a koauau, a 3D printed Māori flute which brings together tikanga Māori and digital technology. Named ‘Te Hau Ora’, the Breath of Life, the koauau symbolises and signifies belonging to the Jasmax whanau. It also represents the bond between designers, architects and the people we hope to benefit and represent. The collective identity of the business is expressed in new Jasmax brand pattern - ‘aukaha’, which represents the collective nature of Jasmax and symbolises strength and unity.

In operation since 1963, Jasmax has long been known for delivering future-forward designs, having been responsible for some the country’s most iconic and sustainable architecture, such as New Zealand’s only Certified Living Building, Te Kura Whare. Current projects in progress include the redevelopment of Scott Base in Antarctica and the Auckland War Memorial Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira.

Sjoerd Post: “This relaunch represents the next generation of Jasmax. We are revitalised, energised and excited by our shared vision for the future.”


