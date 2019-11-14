New owner for Century 21 Financial









Julius Capilitan is the new owner and Managing Director of Century 21 Financial New Zealand.

Formerly its General Manager, he ran the home loans and financial services business for nearly two years, before buying it outright from Joseph Lupi, owner of Century 21 First Choice Realty.

Mr Capilitan brings considerable retail and business banking experience including residential and commercial lending, insurance, and investments. He has held funds management and specialist roles at ANZ Bank, KiwiBank, AXA Group Investment, and NZX.

Century 21 Financial offers all Kiwis a full range of financial and mortgage broking services, with Century 21 real estate offices nationwide also referring clients for financial advice and lending.

“A lot of bankers become brokers, but I’m now fortunate to take it another step and become the New Zealand master franchise owner for C21 Financial. It’s hugely motivating helping Kiwis and providing expert solutions. Clients may be seeking advice on how to build a property portfolio through to having had challenges securing funding. Our value is in helping people to navigate and secure a life-changing outcome,” he says.

Mr Capilitan says many mainstream bankers leave property purchasers with the impression that they’ve reached the end of the road. However, Century 21 Financial can deliver greater borrowing flexibility, better interest rates, and does all the running around – making short work of what can be a daunting and disheartening process for people.

“Often first-home buyers get rejected by others because they don’t quite meet the servicing requirements, they might not have the required deposit, or a lender does not want to approve the security on a particular property. However, we pride ourselves on being can-do, and clients really appreciate what we can achieve for them.”

As well as first-home and next-home buyers, Century 21 Financial works closely with property investors and developers on funding solutions. The company also provides risk advice around the likes of business insurance cover and advises self-employed clients on the likes of ACC commitments.

Century 21 Financial works with the big retail banks, smaller banks, credit unions, and non-bank lenders. The company has been busy since 1 October when the Government reduced the required deposit to 5% for its first home loan schemes.

The new owner says his passion has always been to ensure customers get the right advice fit for their personal financial situation, so they can make the best choices and achieve the greatest outcomes.

“The whole landscape for mortgage brokers and financial advisers is going to change within the next 12 months. Advisers will have to deal with a higher level of requirements and challenges under the new FMA regime.”

He says it will be a challenging time for any new advisers coming into the industry, but overall the changes will be beneficial for the industry and clients alike.

“C21 Financial is anticipating significant growth. We are now advertising for a number of brokers to join us throughout the country, who we will heavily support. We’re feeling very excited about what the future holds,” says Julius Capilitan.

“Century 21 Financial certainly strengthens Century 21 New Zealand’s proposition in the local real estate marketplace. It builds on our global brand and reputation for superior client advice and service. We look forward to working with Julius and his team to help deliver more Kiwis their property dreams,” says Derryn Mayne, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

www.century21financial.co.nz

ENDS

© Scoop Media

