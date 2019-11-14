Air New Zealand opens new Auckland Regional Lounge

14 November 2019

Air New Zealand’s new Regional Lounge at Auckland Airport will open to customers this weekend.

The new lounge which has been under construction since October last year will open on Saturday, catering for up to 265 customers – three times the seating of the previous regional lounge space.

It’s located on Level 1 of the Auckland Airport domestic terminal, above the airline’s old regional lounge and offers expansive views out over the runway. A new valet service area has also been constructed as part of the project. The integrated design features a new and expanded undercover drop-off zone directly below the lounge, providing valet customers with an easy transition from the drop off area to the lounge and to regional departure gates.

Air New Zealand Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Mike Tod says it’s fantastic to open such an expansive new space for the airline’s customers.

“Our Regional Lounge at Auckland Airport has always been extremely popular with both business and leisure travellers so it’s great to be able to welcome customers to this brand-new space and have it up and running ahead of the busy summer travel period.

“There are a number of different zones in the new lounge to meet the needs of our customers – this includes a bar/barista, buffet and light refreshments, a self-service drinks station, as well as business, lounge and quiet areas. I know our customers will enjoy a fantastic experience in this much larger new space before they fly.”

The new Auckland Regional Lounge is part of a $60 million investment in lounges throughout New Zealand over the next two years. This includes a refurbishment of the airline’s domestic lounges at Auckland and Wellington airports and new regional lounges in Nelson and New Plymouth.

ends

© Scoop Media

