Reserve Bank Senior Leadership Changes

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The Reserve Bank has created a new Auckland-based Assistant Governor position to lead the Bank’s ambitious growth and transformation work, and further develop its people and culture.

The new role - Assistant Governor/General Manager, Transformation and People - will be based in the Bank’s Auckland office. It will be responsible for all people and culture, growth and transformation work, as well as building the Bank’s Auckland presence.

Governor Adrian Orr says the structural change will support the Bank’s growth and transformation plans, particularly in Auckland.

“As we explained in our Statement of Intent, we have a vision of ‘Great Team, Best Central Bank’. This means growing our Auckland presence, better connecting with our stakeholders, and building a culture which supports transformation and achievement.”

As a result of the new position, the Assistant Governor/General Manager of People and Culture, currently held by Lindsay Jenkin, will be disestablished.

Mr Orr says Ms Jenkin supports the new role’s purpose, but will not take up the Auckland-based role.

“Lindsay has made an incredibly valuable contribution to the Reserve Bank’s success over many years, and remains a significant support of the Bank and its vision. She will leave the Bank with my and Board’s full support, respect, and friendship.”

Recruitment for the new role will begin later this year.


