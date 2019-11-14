Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Extensive Renovation at Snowplanet

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Snowplanet

Snowplanet have just completed the largest renovation of the snow dome since opening in 2005. The renovations include;

• A new 70m long beginners ski lift.
• Construction of the all new Winter Wonderland. A beautifully themed alpine village that provides a fantastic area for families to play in the snow without skiing or snowboarding.
• Two brand new snow tubing tracks giving tubers a longer, faster, and more exciting ride than ever before.
• The inside of the dome has been completely re-skinned with a beautiful alpine themed wall covering giving the whole dome a new level of ambience.
Finally "The Chalet at 7Summits"; a new a la carte dining experience, constructed from recycled timber in the traditional Swiss Stubli style, and featuring an all new menu. The Chalet is open from 5pm to 9pm Thursday to Sunday. It is also available for private functions.

The all new Winter Wonderland opens to the public on Saturday the 16th of November.

