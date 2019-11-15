Cengage/McGraw-Hill merger

Statement of preliminary issues released for the Cengage/McGraw-Hill merger



The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Preliminary Issues relating to an application from Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. and McGraw-Hill Education Inc. to merge their global publishing businesses. In New Zealand both parties supply textbooks and other educational materials.

The statement outlines the key competition issues the Commission considers important in deciding whether or not to grant clearance to the proposed merger.

The Commission invites interested parties to provide comments on the likely competitive effects of the proposed merger. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference Cengage/McGraw-Hill in the subject line. Any submissions should be received by close of business on Friday 29 November 2019.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 16 January 2020. However, this date may be extended as the investigation progresses.

The Statement of Preliminary Issues and public version of the application can be found on the case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.



