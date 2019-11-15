Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spring Sheep is bringing sheep milk to Kiwi homes

Friday, 15 November 2019, 1:54 pm
Press Release: Spring Sheep Dairy

Spring Sheep is bringing sheep milk to Kiwi homes.

Following popular demand to make it available locally Kiwis are now able to receive the nutritious benefits of New Zealand’s own grass-fed sheep milk, with the launch of Spring Sheep® Full Cream Sheep Milk Powder in convenient 350g and 850g resealable pouches.

It is now available at Aelia Duty Free stores in Auckland and will be followed by select supermarkets in early 2020.

Spring Sheep has a proven track record for delivering nutritional products made with premium New Zealand dairy ingredients. Since its establishment in 2015, the last four years have seen Spring Sheep launch into multiple export markets, including Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan, with various high value sheep milk products.

Spring Sheep’s chief executive Scottie Chapman says sheep milk is a traditional milk that has been around for thousands of years and is popular throughout Europe. Most of the global sheep milk supply goes into cheese production, but now people are starting to see how its digestibility, nutrition and taste attributes make it ideal for other products.

“Consumers are becoming more educated and aware of the different options available and are actively looking for alternatives with beneficial health properties. Sheep milk may be an ideal option for those who want the great taste of dairy but have trouble digesting cow's milk”, he says.

“Sheep’s milk is a really concentrated source of nutrients. In its natural state, its higher in almost every vitamin and mineral than cow’s and goat’s milk. It has around twice the protein of cow’s milk and is full of quality fats,” says Andrea Wilkins, Spring Sheep’s marketing and innovation director.

“It contains a high proportion of medium-chain fatty acids, which are easier to digest. It’s also naturally an A2-type milk, free from the A1-beta-casein protein found in most cow’s milk, which has been associated with digestive discomfort such as painful cramps and bloating”.

“We started by launching products into the Asian markets, where there is a strong latent awareness of the benefits of sheep milk and research showed demand for quality specialty dairy products”.

“In New Zealand, most people associate sheep with high-value wool and high-quality meat, but this is changing. We’re thrilled to see the growing interest in sheep milk locally.

As Kiwis have become more aware, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in people asking us where can we buy grass-fed New Zealand sheep milk, most of whom have issues digesting cow’s milk or have children who cannot tolerate cow’s milk. They’re looking for a natural alternative that has great nutritional benefits”.

Spring Sheep® Full Cream Sheep Milk Powder is a highly nutritious and silky smooth, luxurious milk, produced by dairy sheep grown right here on the grassy pastures of Taupo and Cambridge.

Spring Sheep’s high-quality milk is produced by a specialised and unique elite dairy line of sheep, based on imported European genetics, that is bred specifically for use in nutrition products.

“It has been delicately spray-dried to lock in all the natural goodness and unique benefits of milk from New Zealand grass-fed sheep, and gently packaged without the addition of any emulsifiers, artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. It’s just milk. Just the way it should be,” adds Wilkins.

“It's great over cereal, in a smoothie, with tea or coffee, or simply cold and delicious straight from the glass! It is a milk that the whole family can enjoy.

Each time we put a product onto the market it means that we've had success – firstly because we are providing people with something better for consumers’ health, and secondly because it’s better for the environment. So knowing we are helping both consumers and the environment, makes us feel like we are doing something better every day, it’s a great feeling,” says Chapman.

In July Spring Sheep launched their Gentle Sheep® Toddler Formula into Malaysia. Shortly they will be rolling out their premium toddler and infant formula range to New Zealand and Australia.

-ENDS-

