Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Paul Sills Announced as Finalist in NZ Law Awards

Friday, 15 November 2019, 2:38 pm
Press Release: NZ Law Awards

Paul Sills Announced as Finalist as Resolution Institute Mediator of the Year in The New Zealand Law Awards 2019


Paul Sills, Barrister & Mediator, has been named a finalist as Resolution Institute Mediator of the Year in The New Zealand Law Awards 2019 which celebrates industry excellence by honoring the best-in-class law firms, in-house counsel and dealmakers from across New Zealand.

This will be the 15th annual New Zealand Law Awards and will be attended by over 700 legal professionals that will fill the Cordis in Auckland on Thursday 21st November where awards will be presented to the 28 winners across three main categories, Deal, In-house, and Firm.

Paul Sills commented “I’m extremely delighted to be recognised as a finalist at the New Zealand Law Awards this year.” Paul added “This announcement comes on the back of being awarded the AMINZ Ann Edge Memorial Award for which I am extremely humbled.”

About Paul Sills

Paul Sills is a multiple award winning barrister and mediator with over 20 years of commercial and legal experience. Paul specialises in the early resolution of disputes both nationally and internationally. Alongside Paul’s work as a mediator and barrister, he is also a professional director for a number of private businesses.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Law Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 