Helius appoints Group Financial Controller

Monday, 18 November 2019

Helius Therapeutics has appointed Nick Williams as its Group Financial Controller.

Mr Williams has joined New Zealand’s largest medicinal cannabis company after holding a number of financial leadership roles - from managing high-growth start-ups to serving as Chief Financial Officer of a well-established NZX-listed company.

Helius Therapeutics Co-Chief Executive, Paul Manning says the appointment of Nick Williams as Group Financial Controller is another milestone for the country’s leading biotechnology company focused on medicinal cannabis research and development.

“Having worked in sectors such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and agrichem, Nick is well familiar with the many challenges and opportunities that come with setting up and running advanced manufacturing facilities.

“Nick also brings considerable experience in delivering high-level compliance and exemplary financial discipline – both critical for an ambitious start-up company like ours, pioneering a new industry,” says Mr Manning.

Helius has made several senior appointments this year. The most recent announcement was leading New Zealand pain specialist, Dr Rick Acland, being appointed to its board as an Independent Director and senior adviser.

Mr Manning says Helius remains resolute in its commitment to building a best-practice medicinal cannabis company and culture, that will ultimately ensure New Zealanders have access to efficacious and safe cannabis products they can trust.

“We will continue to recruit local and international talent to help us build a truly world-class biotechnology company, and a stronger medicinal cannabis industry.

“With the country’s new Medicinal Cannabis Scheme soon to be finalised, and the market set to be brought to life at the end of March next year, further key appointments will be announced by Helius in the coming months,” says Paul Manning.

Helius Therapeutics is also the foundation sponsor for MedCan 2020 - New Zealand’s first international medicinal cannabis summit. BioTechNZ is hosting the two-day event on 18 and 19 March 2020 at SkyCity in Auckland.

