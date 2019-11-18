Spark appoints Future Director

Spark appoints Future Director under the Future Directors Programme

Spark announced today it has appointed Ana Wight as a ‘future director’ under the Future Directors programme, effective 1 February 2020 for a period of 12 months.

Ms Wight is currently the Chief Financial Officer at Vend Limited, a cloud-based point-of-sale and retail management software company, where she leads the finance and customer support functions globally. She brings more than 12 years’ experience of supporting boards and executive teams through a variety of roles at Vend, McKinsey, and Microsoft.

The Future Directors programme aims to give young talented people with an interest in corporate governance the opportunity to observe and participate in Boardroom discussions for a 12-month period. The aspiring directors attend all Board meetings, but they have no voting rights and are not involved in decision making.

Speaking about the appointment, Spark Chair Justine Smyth said, "I’m delighted that Ana is joining the Spark board as a future director. Her background in corporate transformation, commercial strategy and customer delivery will bring relevant experience to our board meetings – and I hope she will enjoy the opportunity to sit on the board of a large New Zealand company."

Ana said, “I'm thrilled to join the Spark board as a future director. It's a great opportunity to both learn from, and contribute to, the Spark Board during an exciting time for the company".

