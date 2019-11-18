Renovated historic Five Stags tavern at Pirongia for sale

18.11.2019

Renovated historic Five Stags tavern at Pirongia ready for new operator

The substantially-upgraded historic Five Stags family restaurant and bar at Pirongia is being marketed for sale at auction on Thursday December 12 through

Bayleys Hamilton

Many Aucklanders travelling to the central North Island skifields and the Waitomo tourist attractions will be familiar with the tavern 30 kilometres southwest of Hamilton, which offers a break on their journey.

Hamilton-based Bayleys salespeople Mike Swanson and Alex ten Hove are marketing the business and land at 815 Franklin St, Pirongia as a freehold going concern underpinned by a substantial commercial property holding in the heart of the historic village of Pirongia.

In addition to the thousands of cars, trucks and vans passing daily, Five Stags is also on the motorcycle calendar for many clubs and casual riders from the district, with large groups of enthusiasts stopping for a pint and a rest. Other groups such as Young Farmers have used it as a meeting venue.

Five Stags has separate bar and garden areas, and a family-friendly restaurant with a warm, hunting lodge theme.

The restaurant opens to a large covered outdoor area popular with locals and travellers. It is open six days a week for lunch, dinner, and takeaways. The tavern offers craft beers and food in a relaxing atmosphere where people can feel at home.

An expensive and themed fit-out was completed in 2017 and included new roofing and painting. The tavern area was decorated and refurbished to a high standard by tradesmen who were meticulous about the finish, while the chalets also reflect the hunting theme.

The tavern has potential to be developed into more accommodation for hire or stylish apartments suitable for Airbnb.

The large 4,047-square metre level section has a carpark to the rear of the property, and there is approximately 2,000 square metres of spare land that could be developed in future.

In the 1860s Pirongia was a military outpost for the government of the day and was called Alexandra after the English Princess of Wales. It was renamed Pirongia to avoid confusion with Alexandra in Otago.

Before the arrival of Europeans, the area around the present day village was associated with several hapu of Tainui who were able to benefit from sources of food in the river and streams, on nearby Mount Pirongia, and on the fertile river flats.

Five Stags was formerly known as the Alexandra Hotel, and built during New Zealand’s colonial period. The history of the historic fortifications is well documented with information available and on display in the township.

In Five Stags’ more recent history it was the venue for Australian radio duo, Hamish and Andy’s farewell tour in 2017 - packing in more patrons for a one night show to raise money for the Pirongia Rural Volunteer Fire Service.

The original Alexandra Hotel building has been divided into flats to provide owner and staff accommodation plus three character filled, beautifully styled queen-sized rooms that retain the original Hotel’s heritage and continue the hunting lodge theme and provide additional income.

Pirongia Village is a popular tourist destination with its historic Information centre, variety of cafes, craft stores and picnic spots. Attractions include, a golf course, and the oldest horse racing club in New Zealand.

Pirongia Forest Park is the largest tract of unbroken native bush in the Waikato and is very popular for walkers, mountain bikers and horse riders with its many tracks of varying lengths and levels of difficulty.

The property is zoned Commercial under the Waipa District Council Operative District Plan.

The site occupied by the tavern is 442sqm, and older hotel provides 358sqm of accommodation area on a 4047sqm.

The main front hotel area could easily be converted into a lounge or self-serve kitchen with accommodation that would suit either backpackers, tourists or truck drivers.

