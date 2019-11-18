Share your ‘Real Journeys moment’ and be in to win





Share your ‘Real Journeys moment’ on Instagram or Facebook this summer for a chance to win a $250 Real Journeys voucher every week from now until the end of March.

The competition is part of a new Real Journeys ‘Summer Must-do Moments’ campaign that runs until 31 March 2020.

“Summer is the perfect time to explore new places, or revisit past favourites. Alongside this competition we have launched our new Fiordland Inside and Out experience, which combines the ‘must-do’s’ of Fiordland in a fully guided day tour including the Te Anau Glowworm Caves, a Lake Gunn nature walk and a Milford Sound cruise. We have also launched the very first cruise of the day in Milford Sound, which departs at 8.45am and includes a buffet breakfast,” says Real Journeys General Manager Paul Norris.

“We want locals and visitors to love every moment of their experience with us, so our web site now features inspiring ‘must-do moments’ itineraries and short videos designed to help everyone celebrate summer. Plus, when two or more experiences are purchased customers get 20% off with our summer multi-saver deal.”

To qualify for the competition, people must upload a photo or video of their Real Journeys moment to their personal Instagram or Facebook account, tagging @RealJourneys and using the hashtag #myRJmoment. The competition runs from Tuesday to the following Wednesday each week and there are no limits to the number of entries that can be submitted by an individual. Winners will be notified within 10 days of the announcement via social media.

• For more information about the competition, including terms and conditions, and to view suggested itineraries go to: www.realjourneys.co.nz/moments.

•

• To view Real Journeys ‘Must-do Moments’ videos go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AeHXUAbC2u0&list=PLUNOjq2jl-lXYPDT8gMD0HwkpxcIpPOlk

•

• To find out more about the 20% Multi-Saver deal go to: www.realjourneys.co.nz/multisaver

•

© Scoop Media

