Reemi Launches Innovative Period Underwear

ALL PROFITS GO TO SUPPORTING GARMENT WORKERS IN BANGLADESH

Following 18 months of research, Auckland-based not-for-profit Reemi launches their first major project - the world's most innovative period underwear.

The first-of-its kind underwear can hold up to two tampons worth of blood and is made using a brand new fabric technology called CottonX, a self-disinfecting fibre.

Environmentally friendly and biodegradable, the fibre fuses 100% natural cotton with copper oxide to provide the ultimate in skin care and protection. Soft even on sensitive skin, it can even help reduce the risk of infections.

Started by Emily Au Young (non-profit Marketing Manager) and emergency nurse Ashleigh Howan, Reemi was born out of their own frustrations with limited and inadequate products for our menstruation. After a research trip to local groups in Bangladesh, Nepal and India in 2017, they saw firsthand the extent of global poverty and the shocking number of factory workers (73%) who missed an average of six days of work per month (resulting in unpaid days) due to infections caused by unhygienic menstrual cloth or rags.

In response, Reemi is set to begin their first major project supporting garment workers with their menstruation in Bangladesh at the end of this year.

A registered charity, they’ve partnered with the best local organisations in Bangladesh to ensure 100% of their profits go towards providing much needed education and menstrual products.

Funds will contribute to a trial in a garment factory in Bangladesh for late this year. This will help with understanding preferred product solutions, and help measure impact over a long period of time.

Products include; wash bags, dry bags (to ensure the product is discreet) and period underwear. Menstrual cups are not culturally appropriate.

Reemi launched their Kickstarter with a goal to see people all around the world have access to a convenient, safe, and healthy period; to not be held back.

Good for you, good for the earth, good for others.

