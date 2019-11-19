Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Unisys Appoints Matt Walterhausen

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 9:34 am
Press Release: Unisys

WELLINGTON, New Zealand and SYDNEY, Australia, 19 November 2019 Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has appointed Matt Walterhausen as vice president sales, Unisys Asia Pacific where he will be responsible for expanding the company’s business across the region.

In 2018, Asia Pacific generated 15 percent of Unisys’ global total non-GAAP adjusted revenue and the region grew non-GAAP adjusted revenue 13 percent year on year in constant currency. It was Unisys’ second fastest growing region in 2018 in constant currency.

Walterhausen brings more than 25 years of international business experience spanning large IT multinationals including Extreme Networks, IBM and Avaya as well as start-ups. He joins Unisys from Envestnet, an Open Banking data aggregation and data analytics platform. He has lived and worked in China, Singapore, Japan, Korea and Australia and held roles in sales, management, business strategy, consulting, technical and marketing across a range of sectors. Originally from Sydney, he will shortly move to Singapore where he will be based.

Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific said: “We are delighted that Matt has joined our leadership team in Asia Pacific. He brings a wealth of international experience across the unique markets in our region and I look forward to working closely with him to accelerate our business momentum in Asia Pacific among a wide range of government and enterprise clients.”

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Unisys on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

Auckland Port Move: Cabinet Ministers Deliberate On Report

Cabinet ministers now have a copy of a report urging the government to move the Auckland port up north, but say no final decisions have been made. More>>

ALSO:

Toxicology Tests Planned: Dead Rats Washed Up On Beaches

As many as 600 rats washed up on Westport's North Beach over the weekend to the horror of locals. DOC said they may have been killed by a recent 1080 poison drop 140km away and washed down the Buller River after heavy rain battered the coast. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 