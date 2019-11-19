Unisys Appoints Matt Walterhausen

WELLINGTON, New Zealand and SYDNEY, Australia, 19 November 2019 – Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced it has appointed Matt Walterhausen as vice president sales, Unisys Asia Pacific where he will be responsible for expanding the company’s business across the region.

In 2018, Asia Pacific generated 15 percent of Unisys’ global total non-GAAP adjusted revenue and the region grew non-GAAP adjusted revenue 13 percent year on year in constant currency. It was Unisys’ second fastest growing region in 2018 in constant currency.

Walterhausen brings more than 25 years of international business experience spanning large IT multinationals including Extreme Networks, IBM and Avaya as well as start-ups. He joins Unisys from Envestnet, an Open Banking data aggregation and data analytics platform. He has lived and worked in China, Singapore, Japan, Korea and Australia and held roles in sales, management, business strategy, consulting, technical and marketing across a range of sectors. Originally from Sydney, he will shortly move to Singapore where he will be based.

Rick Mayhew, vice president and general manager, Unisys Asia Pacific said: “We are delighted that Matt has joined our leadership team in Asia Pacific. He brings a wealth of international experience across the unique markets in our region and I look forward to working closely with him to accelerate our business momentum in Asia Pacific among a wide range of government and enterprise clients.”

