Datamine acquires analytical talent provider AugmentX

Datamine is in growth mode. As such, they’ve decided to purchase AugmentX, a best-in-class data analytics talent provider and recruiter. Datamine Founder and CEO Paul O’Connor gives some insight into the company’s recent progress:

“Datamine grew over 40% in the last financial year compared to the previous year, which has enabled us to build up a decent nest egg. Part of this growth has been an expansion of our geographies and our services – the purchase of AugmentX is an exciting step along this journey, and we will likely be making a few more moves like this in the future.”

Matt Owen, Founder and Director of AugmentX, will be joining the Datamine team as a Consultant. He’s eager to get back into the full-service data analytics offering, and Datamine is very much looking forward to leveraging his insight and expertise in client relationships.

“I’m very excited about Datamine’s purchase of AugmentX,” says Matt. “They are NZ’s best-in-breed analytics consultancy with an incredible culture and 25 years of experience, so it will be a pleasure to join the consulting team while still remaining at the helm of AugmentX.”

Part of the reasoning behind Datamine’s decision to acquire AugmentX is the difference in the two business’ offerings. Datamine is a consultancy that provides analytics advisory and bespoke solutions – most of the teams work together on client work at Datamine’s Parnell HQ, and the decision was therefore made to keep the team in-house rather than body shop. Paul explains:

“We believe that one of Datamine’s primary differentiators is the close collaboration between our core teams – this is why we’re able to deliver what we do for our clients. It’s imperative for a data analyst to be able to walk over to a back-end developer’s desk to discuss a project, and this isn’t possible when you’ve got team members contracted out at client offices.”

With that said, many companies are becoming increasingly interested in contractor and recruitment services. The new relationship with Matt Owen and AugmentX presented an opportunity for Datamine to expand its offering to both full-services consulting and recruitment/contractor analytics services. The two companies will continue to operate as distinct entities, with the Datamine and AugmentX teams remaining separate from one another. The plan is to roll out the AugmentX service to Australia in 2020, with a view of ultimately building out the contractor team to address a very real need for in-house analytics talent across Australasia.

For further information about Datamine or the AugmentX acquisition, please contact Paul O’Connor at 027 451 0160.

Datamine is a leading analytics consultancy dedicated to helping our clients, such as 2degrees, Air New Zealand, Auckland Transport, BP New Zealand and Chorus (just to name a few), unlock the value in their data. With over fifty staff and a presence in New Zealand, Australia and the UK, our vision is to empower people to benefit from analytics every day. We do this through both our consultancy services and through analytical products, such as WeekAhead – a demand forecasting and production planning app designed to help hospitality businesses lower wastage and increase sales. Get in touch with us to learn more.



