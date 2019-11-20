Future Fibres strengthens team



(18th November 2019) - Future Fibres, the world’s #1 leading supplier of multistrand and solid composite rigging, has announced the hiring of Mo Gray as new Sales Consultant.

Professional sailor Mo Gray has been appointed in the position of Sales Consultant for Future Fibres. In this newly created position, Mo will be facilitating a closer line of communication between the Future Fibres team, its customers and the wider sailing industry. Along with building product awareness, Mo will play a role in relaying the benefits of the Future Fibres line of products to riggers, owners and racers whilst maintaining the growth of Future Fibres’ strong client base.

Mo brings with him over twenty years of experience at the highest level of sail racing. This includes two America’s Cup campaigns, TP52 Super Series, J-Class circuit and numerous offshore races such as the Sydney Hobart and the Fastnet. The ex-British Olympic Squad 49er member has also accumulated a vast range of racing and management experience in a number of different capacities both yacht and shore based.

In his new role, Mo will fuse his vast sailing experience with the technological expertise of Future Fibres in providing existing and prospective owners, project managers, sailing teams, riggers and industry influencers the perfect solution for their rigging needs.

Commenting on the appointment, Future Fibres General Manager, James Austin, said:

“Future Fibres is delighted to bring Mo on board as a Sales Consultant. We believe his wealth of experience on and off the water gives us another asset in the field to relate the benefits of our rigging products to our valued clients. His understanding of the necessary demands of the highest performing products in the sailing industry will allow us to better provide rigging solutions to the demanding specifications required by riggers, owners and their teams to give them the best rigging package possible.



