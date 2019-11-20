Microsoft 365 admin center access issue

Microsoft 365 Service health status

Title: Microsoft 365 admin center access issue

Start time: November 20, 2019, at 1:26 AM UTC

Next update by: November 20, 2019, at 4:30 AM UTC

More info: We've identified that users may intermittently experience this problem with the Microsoft 365 admin center, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Intune, Skype for Business, and Yammer.

While Microsoft Intune is also affected by this issue, Intune admins are able to work around the impact by accessing portal.azure.com.

This is not a confirmed method of alternative access for other affected Microsoft 365 services.

Current status: We've identified that a recent networking update may have caused user traffic coming from the internet to fail intermittently before reaching Microsoft 365 services.

We've reverted this update and are seeing some initial signs of mitigation.

We're continuing to validate the cause of the problem while we monitor the environment for service recovery.

[Updates at status.office.com/]



© Scoop Media

