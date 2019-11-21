Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Government finance statistics (general government)

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 11:06 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Households use the lion’s share of petrol in New Zealand – 59 percent – with the balance spread across industries such as construction, trucking, manufacturing, and farming, Stats NZ said today.

“A new interactive tool lets you see who supplies and who uses around 200 products that help the wheels of the economy turn, from petrol and diesel, to fertilisers/pesticides and legal services,” national accounts senior manager Gary Dunnet said.

“The tool also shows the range of connections between different parts of the economy.”

Access the tool Top suppliers and users of products.

For example, just more than half (55 percent in 2013) of petrol comes from crude oil refined in New Zealand. The balance is directly imported refined petrol. See figure 1.

Figure 1

While households account for 59 percent of the final use of refined petrol, construction makes up three of the next four largest users, from civil engineering such as building roads and bridges to commercial construction (non-residential) and other building work.

Road transport is a significant business user of petrol at 4 percent. In contrast, dairy cattle farming, sheep and beef farming, and dairy product manufacturing use 1 percent of the total.

Diesel also has a wide range of consumers, although it is much more skewed towards business use, with road transport consuming the most (21 percent).

More than half of the other petroleum products are either used by the air transport industry or exported. Jet fuel is the largest contributor to this group of products, with both domestic and overseas airlines refuelling at New Zealand airports.

The tool also shows the flow of some products as an exchange of goods or services between only two parts of the economy, rather than across a wide range of users.

For example, the diagram for crude petroleum in figure 2 shows a close match between crude oil imports and refining or processing (industry intermediate use). This reflects purchases of raw materials by New Zealand’s petroleum and coal product manufacturing industry mainly from overseas crude oil suppliers. The remaining supply of crude oil from the New Zealand oil and gas extraction industry largely matches exports. This shows that nearly all domestic New Zealand production is destined for overseas refineries.

“In other words, much of New Zealand’s oil from Taranaki fields is sent overseas, while we import crude oil for refining,” Mr Dunnet said.

Figure 2

To see other product flows, view the tool Top suppliers and users of products.

The general pattern of product flows within the economy tends to change slowly over time. The detailed product breakdown used for the tool was last released in 2016 (data for the year ended March 2013). Updates are expected every five years.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 