Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National accounts (industry production and investment)

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 11:14 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


The National accounts (industry production and investment) release contains a full reconciled set of detailed industry data on production, investment, and capital stock. It is used to update and maintain the quality of quarterly GDP statistics.

Key facts

Industry benchmark data is now available up to 2018 and will be used to maintain the quality of quarterly GDP statistics.

In the year ended March 2018, compared with the year ended March 2017:
• The total size of the New Zealand economy was $289 billion, in nominal terms, an increase of $18.7 billion.
• Total investment in the New Zealand economy was $67 billion, up from $61 billion.

Over the last 40 years:

• Service industries increased their contribution to total GDP to 65 percent (from 54 percent in 1978). Over the same period, goods-producing industries decreased their contribution to 19 percent (down from 34 percent), and primary industries contributed 7 percent in 2018 (down from 11 percent).
• Taxes on production increased in contribution to 9 percent (up from 1 percent in 1978). This rise was mainly due to the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) in 1986 at 10 percent, and later increases to 15 percent.
• Service industries increased their share of total investment to 80 percent (up from 61 percent in 1978). Over the same period, goods-producing industries decreased their share to 14 percent (down from 25 percent), and primary industries to 6 percent (down from 14 percent).

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 