National accounts (industry production and investment)



The National accounts (industry production and investment) release contains a full reconciled set of detailed industry data on production, investment, and capital stock. It is used to update and maintain the quality of quarterly GDP statistics.

Key facts

Industry benchmark data is now available up to 2018 and will be used to maintain the quality of quarterly GDP statistics.

In the year ended March 2018, compared with the year ended March 2017:

• The total size of the New Zealand economy was $289 billion, in nominal terms, an increase of $18.7 billion.

• Total investment in the New Zealand economy was $67 billion, up from $61 billion.

Over the last 40 years:

• Service industries increased their contribution to total GDP to 65 percent (from 54 percent in 1978). Over the same period, goods-producing industries decreased their contribution to 19 percent (down from 34 percent), and primary industries contributed 7 percent in 2018 (down from 11 percent).

• Taxes on production increased in contribution to 9 percent (up from 1 percent in 1978). This rise was mainly due to the introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) in 1986 at 10 percent, and later increases to 15 percent.

• Service industries increased their share of total investment to 80 percent (up from 61 percent in 1978). Over the same period, goods-producing industries decreased their share to 14 percent (down from 25 percent), and primary industries to 6 percent (down from 14 percent).

© Scoop Media

