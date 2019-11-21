Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spark Sport - Shows promise but can do better

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 12:56 pm
Press Release: NZ Compare

Spark Sport - Shows promise but can do better - The Opinion Compare Rugby World Cup Report Card

Opinion Compare, the New Zealand market research and panel provider, recently completed a follow up study relating to their pre Rugby World Cup survey that received widespread media coverage. The latest study was to gauge the thoughts, perceptions and experiences of New Zealanders in relation to streaming the 2019 Rugby World Cup via Spark Sport. A total of 523 responses were collected between November 7- 10, 2019 of which 86 told us they were customers of Spark Sport.

We asked respondents to rate their viewing experience with Spark Sport for each game of the Rugby World Cup on a 1 to 9 scale, where 1 was ‘poor’ and 9 was ‘excellent.’ We found that their viewing experience tended to improve over time. Just 34% rated the viewing experience as excellent (rated 8 or 9) for the opening All Blacks match against South Africa. This rose to 74% for the England v South Africa Final game.

When asked to provide an open response as to why they rated their perceptions as such, 49% who rated their experience to be good-excellent said it was because most of the time they experienced fine or perfect coverage for most or all of the duration of the game, whereas 34% of those who rated their experience to be not so good noted the coverage to be of poor quality with the streaming lagging or buffering and being ‘pixelated.’

Looking at Spark Sport customers, when asked about what devices they used to stream the Rugby, Smart TV was the most popular, with 52% streaming via this medium, whereas 21% streamed via their mobile phone. Given the late night matches, it may have been more convenient to watch a phone in bed than a TV.

Given the importance of Rugby to New Zealanders, it was obvious the interest that Spark’s performance would raise but unfortunately it was their early failings which attracted widespread attention. 91% had heard about the issues relating to the poor streaming quality from Spark Sport during the World Cup. When asked if their streaming experience would’ve been different had another provider other than Spark offered live streaming of the Rugby World Cup, 18% believed that the problem lay in Spark’s hands, and that another provider would’ve offered a higher quality streaming experience, whereas 29% believed it wasn’t Spark’s issue and any other provider would’ve offered the same streaming quality. 53% were unsure.

Following this, we wanted to gauge how the streaming issues experienced impacted on New Zealanders perceptions around streaming content as a whole. We found that 39% of the population’s perception of streaming became more negative as a result, and just 4% had their perceptions improved. Interestingly though, it appears that the negative press generated around Spark’s issues impacted the general public more so than Spark Sport customers themselves. When looking at the difference between Spark Sport customers and non-customers, only 22% of customers had a more negative perception of streaming as opposed to 42% of non-Spark customers.

Negative press for the brand also dented the population’s confidence in Spark Sport delivering a good streaming experience if they were to host a major sporting event of interest to them in future. On a scale of 1 to 9 where 1 was ‘not at all confident’ and 9 was ‘extremely confident.’ 48% of non-Spark Sport customers have low confidence (rated 1-4), in Spark delivering.

To compound this lack of confidence, just 14% of non-Spark Sport customers indicated a positive reaction to the idea of Spark Sport being given the rights to broadcast another upcoming major sporting event in the future. The ray of light for Spark Sport is that 40% of their customers were likely to have positive reaction to this idea.

However, despite the improvement in the viewing experience over the span of the RWC and the positivity towards any future sporting event being streamed by Spark Sport, just a quarter of customers (25%) said they would continue their Spark Sport subscription post Rugby World Cup compared to 75% who said they would be cancelling their subscription.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZ Compare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 