Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZABC celebrates social media partnership

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Alcohol Beverages Council


MEDIA RELEASE

Thursday 21 November 2019

NZABC celebrates social media partnership

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) has announced a partnership with global digital platforms to further control access by minors to alcohol advertising. NZ Alcohol Beverages Council (NZABC), a member of IARD, said today the partnership between IARD and Facebook (incl. Instagram), Snapchat, and YouTube will see new standards of marketing responsibility developed and rolled out worldwide.

“We all have a part to play in reducing alcohol harm, particularly where young people are concerned. Recent government research shows that while 58.3% of 15- to 17-year-olds drank alcohol in the past year, this figure has decreased 16.2% since 2006/07. This is good progress, but there is more work to be done to continue this downward trend. Targeted education programmes and safeguards around young people’s access to online alcohol marketing are a step in the right direction,” says Bridget MacDonald, NZABC’s Executive Director.

The partnership aims to prevent minors seeing or interacting with alcohol marketing online and will roll out safeguards that help ensure that all new alcohol-related channels or campaigns are marketed responsibly online.

It also aims to further limit the potential for underage online users to see advertising by beer, wine, and spirits brands – whether or not they have provided an accurate date of birth. IARD members are working to implement age screening on online channels, complemented by specific and platform-appropriate technology to help ensure marketing reaches those over the legal purchase age.

“Every effort is made to ensure those who are not yet 18 years of age do not view alcohol-related content in New Zealand and we have robust advertising standards around alcohol. For example, companies restrict access by age-gating their Instagram pages and ensuring Facebook posts and advertisements are only seen by those over 18 years of age. By working together and through a global commitment, we as an industry can achieve better community outcomes,” says Bridget.

This initiative also respects adults’ personal preferences and cultural differences with the safeguards also aiming to give people greater control over whether they see alcohol-related marketing online.

IARD is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to reducing harmful drinking. It is supported by leading global beer, wine, and spirits producers, who have come together to be part of the solution in combating the harmful use of alcohol.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Alcohol Beverages Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 