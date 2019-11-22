TVNZ celebrates success at TV awards



TVNZ people and programmes won 13 categories at the 2019 Huawei Mate30 Pro New Zealand Television Awards tonight.

TVNZ and 1 News' coverage of the Christchurch terror attacks and memorial service was recognised with TVNZ awarded Best Live Event Coverage and Hilary Barry being named Best Presenter: News & Current Affairs.

TVNZ 1 Breakfast presenter, Matty McLean was crowned Woman’s Day Television Personality of the Year, won by public vote. He follows in the foot-steps of his Breakfast co-presenter Hayley Holt who won the title last year.

TVNZ’s Head of News and Current Affairs, John Gillespie says: I’m proud to see the efforts of our News and Current Affairs teams recognised at tonight’s awards. Viewers are at the heart of everything we do, and it’s a privilege to be welcomed into the homes of New Zealanders around the country day in and day out. It’s also great to see Hilary and Matty celebrated for the outstanding presenters that they are – on and off screen.

Drama, reality, comedy and factual series made by local production houses to screen on TVNZ's platforms also took out top awards at tonight’s ceremony.

TVNZ 1’s Teina Pora telefeature, In Dark Places was honoured with awards for Best Director: Drama (Michael Bennett) and Best Feature Drama, in addition to its Craft Award for Best Contribution to a Soundtrack.

Fresh from its three-award sweep at the Craft Awards, Fresh Eggs took home another coveted award at tonight’s gala with Danielle Cormack being crowned Best Actress.

Wellington Paranormal star Mike Minogue scooped the award for Best Actor.

For the second consecutive year, Anika Moa was named Best Presenter: Entertainment for her TVNZ OnDemand series Anika Moa: Unleashed.

The Casketeers once again took out Best Original Reality Series as well as Best Māori programme; and Waka Huia – Rereata Makiha, Best Reo Programme.

HEIHEI’s Welcome to Cardboard City was named Best Children’s Programme.

Fan-favourite Shortland Street was crowned the 2019 TV Legend award, cementing its place as New Zealand’s number one drama series. It is the first time a standalone television show has taken out the award, with organisers praising the 27 year-running series’ “ongoing success, its significance in New Zealand popular culture and the show's commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

TVNZ Director of Content, Cate Slater says: “Viewers love local content, and we’re proud to see our local slate celebrated at tonight’s awards. It’s especially great to see Shortland Street recognised as the television icon that it is.

“Ambitious local shows are integral to our programming line-up and the success of these shows is only possible with thanks to our incredible production company partners, cast and crews, as well as NZ On Air and Te Māngai Pāho. Congratulations to all our well-deserved winners.”

