Russell McVeagh celebrates wins at NZ Law Awards

Russell McVeagh has been named New Zealand's top deal firm at the 2019 New Zealand Law Awards, and has been recognised for its role in several of the country's top transactions. Partner Liz Blythe topped off what was already a stellar night for the firm by taking out the award for 'Young Private Practice Lawyer of the Year'.

Last night at the New Zealand Law Awards Russell McVeagh won 'Deal Team of the Year' (>100 lawyers) and was recognised for its involvement in three of the winning deal awards, including:

• 'Mid-Market Deal of the Year' - Waimea Community Dam. Lead Partner on the deal, Mei Fern Johnson, said it was great to be able to work with Tasman District Council, Crown Irrigation Investments Limited and irrigators, and their advisers, to make possible an intergenerational asset that will deliver water security to the Tasman District and contribute to the region’s economic development. "Special call out to our client Mike Drummond who worked tirelessly and with good humour for almost 18 months as the project got over the line!" added Johnson.

• 'Consumer, Media and Tech Deal of the Year' - Bounty Fresh takeover of Tegel. "We were delighted to work with Bounty Fresh and the team at Deutsche Craigs on this successful takeover – the second time in recent years that our Corporate team have acted on a sale of Tegel," co-lead partner on the deal David Hoare said. "The core team of Joe Windmeyer, Isaac Stewart and Nayoung Kwon did a great job executing this transaction."

• 'International Deal of the Year' - AIA acquisition of Sovereign's life insurance business from CBA. Finance Partner Tom Hunt said "it was great to work with the fantastic CBA team on this transaction, including Mark Alexander and Kirsty Cox from CBA legal." The transaction was led by Pip Greenwood with assistance from team members Frida Klippel, Aria Molteni-Luporini, Lucy Clifford and Wendy Smith, and partners Tom Hunt, Fred Ward, Troy Pilkington and Kylie Dunn.

Russell McVeagh CEO Jo Avenell says she's very proud of the firm's achievements and for the huge effort the Russell McVeagh team continues to put in.

"These accomplishments are a testament to the dedication, skill, and tenacity of our people," she said, "and I'm elated to see this hard work recognised at such a distinguished level."

Russell McVeagh would like to extend congratulations to everyone who was shortlisted and the winners on the night. A special mention to Spark's in-house legal team, who took home the 'Russell McVeagh In-house Team of the Year' award.

Finally, a huge thank you to the event organisers for putting on such a wonderful evening of celebrations.

A full list of winners can be viewed here.



