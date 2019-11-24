Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tip Top bakery workers fighting to put bread on their table

Sunday, 24 November 2019, 1:39 pm
Tip Top bakery workers fighting to put bread on their own tables

WHAT:

More than 100 FIRST Union members at George Weston Foods’ Tip Top bakeries in Auckland (Otahuhu, Wiri) are striking over the company’s ongoing refusal to offer a fair pay rise and a premium on overtime and night work. The union has been in bargaining with the company since July and despite prolonged negotiations, only a minimal pay increase has been offered.

The deal proposed by Tip Top would see the minimum wage overtake the bottom rate in the agreement. Many of the workers put in upwards of 50-60 hours a week, including long night shifts, to keep up the company’s 24/7 operation. They receive no overtime rate, no night rate and no special recognition for the family time they sacrifice on a weekly basis.

As part of ongoing strike action, workers are picketing outside Tip Top’s Otahuhu bakery.

WHERE:

Outside the Tip Top bread factory, 638 Great South Road, Papatoetoe, Auckland.

WHEN:

Monday 25th November 2019, 08:30am onwards

WHY:

"Tip Top bakery workers are fighting to put bread on their own tables after years of negligible pay rises and no recognition of the family time they have to sacrifice to enable the company’s 24/7 operation," said Anita Rosentreter, FIRST Union spokesperson.

"Tip Top bakery workers are sick of making bread rise without a decent pay rise."

"Tip Top is owned by global corporation George Weston Foods, which makes billions of dollars of profit. Meanwhile, many of their workers can barely cover their bills."

"George Weston Foods is using their employees’ low pay against them: they know our members have to work 50 or more hours a week to make ends meet. If they paid them more, they would be able to spend less time at work and more time at home with their families."

FIRST Union is New Zealand's second-largest private sector trade union.

Formed in 2011 after the merger between the National Distribution Union and Finsec, FIRST Union represents 27,000 workers in the Finance, Industrial (Textile and Wood), Retail, Stores, Transport and Logistics sectors.

FIRST Union is also affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions and runs several networks including the Union Network of Migrants, the Runanga, Fono and Womens' Committee. In 2015 FIRST Union launched Samoa First Union, Samoa's only private sector union.

