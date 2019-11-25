Mt Ruapehu turns on a stunner







MT RUAPEHU, 24 NOVEMBER 2019: It wasn’t only beaches Kiwis flocked to this weekend to soak up the sunshine. Mt Ruapehu was full of skiiers, snowboarders, tubers and sightseers making the best of the last of the snow.

In pristine conditions skiers and snowboarders filled the slopes at Whakapapa’s Valley T Bar, with the Sky Waka taking visitors up the mountain to Knoll Ridge Chalet for sightseeing and tubing.

RAL General Manager Sales and Marketing Michelle Caldwell says, “It’s great to see so many people enjoying the mountain on such a beautiful weekend. While the snow will disappear over the coming weeks the Sky Waka is open throughout the summer for sightseeing.

“And the end of the Sky Waka ride is great dining spot - The Pinnacles Restaurant – the highest restaurant in New Zealand – with its breathtaking panoramic views, it’s open for buffet lunch and afternoon tea daily, as well as buffet dinner Friday and Saturday evenings and will be throughout summer.”

And the weekend visitors loved it.

Toby O’Hara – “The views were amazing even with a bit of a haze. The Sky Waka gondola ride over the waterfalls was an awesome experience, so different to winter. The beer at The Back Bar on the Knoll Ridge Chalet deck was a great way to end the day.”

Michelle adds that with the new Sky Waka open all year round the mountain is now truly a year-round attraction. “As well as offering a great summer experience the Sky Waka is valuable to the region’s economy resulting in employment for locals and a boost to local restaurants, bars and accommodation with the influx of summer visitors to what has traditionally been a winter activity.”



