Napier named host city for 2020 Event Industry Conference

Monday, 25 November 2019, 1:14 pm
Napier named host city for NZEA 2020 National Event Industry Conference

The New Zealand Events Association (NZEA) is thrilled to announce Napier as the host city for ‘Eventing the Future 2020 (ETF)’ conference, to be held at the Napier War Memorial Centre on 17 and 18 September 2020.

With wider support from the Hawke’s Bay region, the Conference Dinner will be held at one of the newest venues in Hastings.

The Napier City Council owned facility, situated on Marine Parade, will welcome and host attendees at the two-day conference. With stunning ocean views, delegates will be able to enjoy the sweep of the bay from Cape Kidnappers to Mahia Peninsula.

Napier’s Art Deco architecture and ambience is right on the doorstep and a range of quality accommodation is available within walking distance, with Hawke’s Bay Airport just a short drive away.
The dinner on Day One will take place at Toitoi, Hawke’s Bay Opera House’s new venue due to reopen early next year. The new name "Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts and Events Centre" encompasses the Opera House, the Municipal Building, the Cushing Foyer and the former Plaza space as a new generation of venue for the city and New Zealand.

The NZEA is excited to bring the event to Napier with the support of Napier City Council and the wider Hawke’s Bay region, says Segolene de Fontenay, NZEA General Manager.

The conference will be an off-peak feature in the region’s calendar. We support and are proud to accommodate Associate Tourism Minister, Peeni Henare’s request for  the business events industry to spread the benefits of conferences and conventions into the regions, especially in off-peak seasons,” she says.

The conference is nineteen years old and this is the first time it has selected Napier to host its national annual conference.

“What an opportunity to showcase Napier and the rest of Hawke’s Bay. Attracting this type of organisation could well lead to some exciting announcements in the future,” says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

Hasting Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says “This is a fantastic opportunity for Hawke’s Bay and one that Hastings is proud to support and host at Toitoi - our world-class performing arts centre and superb conference venue.  We look forward to having the ‘Eventing the Future 2020 (EFT) conference here.”

The business events sector is one of the most valuable in New Zealand - in the year to December 2018, more than 855,000 domestic and international delegates attended conferences or conventions around the country, injecting $455 million into the economy.

The NZEA encourages delegates to explore events and shows in the region following the conference, including the Hawke’s Bay Winegrowers’ wine sessions from the Friday night and across the weekend as well as its flagship annual wine auction.

The theme for the ETF20 is ‘evolution’ with more information on the speakers’ line-up and more to be posted on the NZEA website in the new year https://nzea.co

