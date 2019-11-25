Future of Work priorities released

The Future of Work Tripartite Assessment identifies the priorities for NZ’s working future, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

The Future of Work Forum - a partnership of Government, BusinessNZ and the CTU - today outlined some of the issues that will impact NZ over the next 30 years, and the steps required by Government, business and unions to create opportunities from the changes.

Kirk Hope says many skills that are needed now will soon become obsolete.

"Work and workplaces are becoming automated, and workplaces are becoming organised in different ways.

"Without appropriate action, there’s the danger of income inequality, lower employment standards and possible job loss," Kirk Hope said.

"Our challenge is to create systems that can effectively support workplace transformation. Education, welfare and health systems all need to be aligned with the changing world of work."

"The Forum is action orientated towards solving these challenges collaboratively. It was great to see more resources put in to employer-led literacy and numeracy by the Government in recognition of the benefits to both business and workers of strengthening the foundation skills of the workforce," Mr Hope said.

