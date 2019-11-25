Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Future of Work priorities released

Monday, 25 November 2019, 7:05 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ

Future of Work priorities released


The Future of Work Tripartite Assessment identifies the priorities for NZ’s working future, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

The Future of Work Forum - a partnership of Government, BusinessNZ and the CTU - today outlined some of the issues that will impact NZ over the next 30 years, and the steps required by Government, business and unions to create opportunities from the changes.

Kirk Hope says many skills that are needed now will soon become obsolete.
"Work and workplaces are becoming automated, and workplaces are becoming organised in different ways.

"Without appropriate action, there’s the danger of income inequality, lower employment standards and possible job loss," Kirk Hope said.

"Our challenge is to create systems that can effectively support workplace transformation. Education, welfare and health systems all need to be aligned with the changing world of work."

"The Forum is action orientated towards solving these challenges collaboratively. It was great to see more resources put in to employer-led literacy and numeracy by the Government in recognition of the benefits to both business and workers of strengthening the foundation skills of the workforce," Mr Hope said.
ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from BusinessNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 