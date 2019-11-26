JCDecaux launches new digital site at iconic MOTAT

JCDecaux New Zealand has launched its latest state-of-the-art digital site at Auckland’s iconic Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT) - New Zealand’s largest transport, technology and social history museum in Auckland.

JCDecaux has installed a 7.7m x 4.2m high-impact digital large format screen at the iconic site, completely transforming the existing static billboard site, and ensuring that the eye-level signage offers easy viewing and impact as drivers pass through the busy intersection.

Running adjacent to Great North Road and St Luke’s Road, the site provides advertisers with exceptionally long sight lines, coupled with an extremely high Daily Traffic Visuals of 63,887 commuters daily. Heavy traffic ensures high dwell times as drivers travel citybound.

The large format digital screen is located in the heart of Western Springs - an area popular with young, affluent workers, offering advertisers a unique opportunity to market to this difficult to reach demographic in an area with very few existing billboards.

The new digital large format screen replaces the four static signs previously located on the site, creating new, dynamic advertising opportunities for brands in a central suburban location, while also supporting MOTAT’s ongoing development plans and exhibitions.

JCDecaux Country Head New Zealand, Mike Watkins, said: “We are so pleased to have had the opportunity to work with the MOTAT team and increase our digital presence with this highly regarded partnership. MOTAT has a special place in the hearts of Aucklanders and this location is one we have long desired.”

MOTAT General Manager, Museum Experience, Steven Fox, said: “In a field of strong competitive pitch responses the JCDecaux proposal stood out, demonstrating real understanding and alignment with our fundamental desire for a wider business partnership approach. We’re excited to be working with the JCDecaux team on what is an excellent advertising location for both MOTAT and other savvy advertisers.”

The installation of the MOTAT signage follows the completion of the country’s biggest large format digital screen in central Wellington in September 2019.

This continues JCDecaux’s strategy of acquiring and digitising New Zealand’s most impactful large format sites to create meaningful connections between people and brands.

© Scoop Media

