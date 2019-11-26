Auckland city centre the place to be this Black Friday

With one of the biggest shopping events of the year, Black Friday, just around the corner, Heart of the City says it’s a great reason to come and make the most of the special deals and sales ranging from 15% to 60% off in the city centre.

Those looking to get a head start on their Christmas shopping, or simply make some savvy purchases, will have access to more than 100 sales as well as other special offers and promotions, across the city centre’s diverse array of retailers – from fashion, beauty and accessories right through to homeware, art, wine and specialty gift stores.

Heart of the City Chief Executive Viv Beck says that with Black Friday becoming an increasingly significant shopping event in the city centre, it will be well worth heading to the city centre’s shops, boutiques and department stores on the day.

“We know there are some fantastic deals to be had in the city centre, so why not take some time to come and be part of the Black Friday fun? While you’re here, you can also take the opportunity to sample a new restaurant, café or bar at one of our world-class hospitality options.”

While many stores are keeping the details of their sales under wraps until just before the big day, some city centre retailers have started spreading the news – and excitement – of their Black Friday sales.

Coach, SuperDry and H&M will be offering 20% off storewide, while Smith & Caugheys and Sephora will offer 25% off and 15% off, respectively, storewide. Swedish accessories brand Daniel Wellington is offering a free accessory with any watch purchase, as well as 50% off selected watches, while The Kitchen Shop will be offering 20% - 50% off on a range of items.*

“From big brands and global retailers right down to the stores and boutiques that can only be found in the city centre – like Daniel Wellington, Sephora and SuperDry – the sheer diversity of shops on offer here make the city centre a great place to shop this Black Friday,” says Beck.

“And if you can’t make it in during the day you can still get some Black Friday shopping in after work as many stores in the city centre will be open later on Friday.”

Heart of the City will be revealing the full list of city centre retailers participating in Black Friday on the evening of Thursday 28th November at www.heartofthecity.co.nz/blackfriday





