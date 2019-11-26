Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

SwipedOn named as top software company in Australia & NZ

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 3:37 pm
Press Release: SwipedOn

o Tauranga business SwipedOn named as top software company in Australia & NZ

o Software company SwipedOn has been named in the ‘Best Software Companies in Australia & New Zealand’ report, alongside only four other leading New Zealand tech companies.

o SwipedOn founder and CEO Hadleigh Ford said that while the recognition is a fantastic result for the company, it’s an even bigger win for region-based businesses, proving that you don’t have to be in the major centres to have successful growth.

o “SwipedOn continues to go from strength to strength,” Mr Ford said. “To be recognised alongside the likes of Vend, Pushpay, AskNicely and Xero is a testament to how far we’ve come, growing from a startup to the global success it is today.”

o “From a team of two in 2015 to now 26 employees here in Tauranga, plus 4 internationally, we’re really proud to provide local employment opportunities and contribute to the New Zealand tech scene. SwipedOn is now used in over 5000 workplaces globally and the support and recognition from our customers continues to play an important role in our success.”

o The report was generated by G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace review site. Based on real-user satisfaction ratings from review data, SwipedOn is ranked number one in both ‘Highest Rated’ and ‘Easiest To Use’ categories, all contributing to being named as one of the top 25 software companies in Australasia.

o G2 report available here: https://www.g2.com/best-software-companies/nz-aus

o About SwipedOn

o SwipedOn is a cloud software application that helps businesses deliver the best visitor experiences to their guests. Based in Tauranga, New Zealand, SwipedOn is a world-class visitor management system that takes businesses from a paper visitor book to a secure digital solution in under 10 minutes. Find out more at www.swipedon.com
