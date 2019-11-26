Life memberships honour long-term contribution

Two board members were presented with life memberships at the EMA Annual General Meeting (AGM) this afternoon, and four new members officially joined the Board of Directors.

Graham Mountfort of Douglas Pharmaceuticals retired from the board and Chris Davis from Rinnai NZ Ltd was awarded life membership ahead of his retirement from the board next year.

EMA board chairman Andrew Hunt says Mr Mountfort has made a huge contribution over his 14 years on the board, as has Mr Davis over 19 years, and he thanked them both for their long service.

"It has been incredibly valuable to have both Graham and Chris on our board. They have both brought extensive and practical business experience from their industries that has helped guide the member-focused strategy of the EMA," he says.

The four new members of the board are Colin Birch, Smart Climate Solutions; Maggie Chen, Alpha Group Holdings Ltd; Frank Cui, SureCapital Group; and Michael Riley of Dotterel Technologies.

"We’ve been re-inventing ourselves to keep up-to-date with our business members’ needs for 133 years, and will continue to do so with the help of our new board members, who have backgrounds in manufacturing, exporting and entrepreneurship," says Mr Hunt.

The AGM also saw the EMA’s Annual Report for the financial year to June 30 2019 released.

It highlights a challenging year for many businesses, and a time of change for the EMA both internally with new Chief Executive Brett O’Riley and other key senior appointments, and a focus on digitisation and emerging business groups and sectors.

It also reflects a number of member-focused initiatives already underway, and foreshadows a number of others aimed at continuously improving services and value to members in the coming year.





