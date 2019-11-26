Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Life memberships honour long-term contribution

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 5:18 pm
Press Release: EMA

Two board members were presented with life memberships at the EMA Annual General Meeting (AGM) this afternoon, and four new members officially joined the Board of Directors.

Graham Mountfort of Douglas Pharmaceuticals retired from the board and Chris Davis from Rinnai NZ Ltd was awarded life membership ahead of his retirement from the board next year.

EMA board chairman Andrew Hunt says Mr Mountfort has made a huge contribution over his 14 years on the board, as has Mr Davis over 19 years, and he thanked them both for their long service.

"It has been incredibly valuable to have both Graham and Chris on our board. They have both brought extensive and practical business experience from their industries that has helped guide the member-focused strategy of the EMA," he says.

The four new members of the board are Colin Birch, Smart Climate Solutions; Maggie Chen, Alpha Group Holdings Ltd; Frank Cui, SureCapital Group; and Michael Riley of Dotterel Technologies.

"We’ve been re-inventing ourselves to keep up-to-date with our business members’ needs for 133 years, and will continue to do so with the help of our new board members, who have backgrounds in manufacturing, exporting and entrepreneurship," says Mr Hunt.

The AGM also saw the EMA’s Annual Report for the financial year to June 30 2019 released.

It highlights a challenging year for many businesses, and a time of change for the EMA both internally with new Chief Executive Brett O’Riley and other key senior appointments, and a focus on digitisation and emerging business groups and sectors.

It also reflects a number of member-focused initiatives already underway, and foreshadows a number of others aimed at continuously improving services and value to members in the coming year.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 