Enable thanks Rolleston and Lincoln for highest uptake

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 9:15 am
Press Release: Enable

The Government has released its latest national fibre broadband uptake data which recognises Rolleston as having the highest uptake of all towns and cities across New Zealand, with Lincoln in third spot.

“Rolleston and Lincoln are two towns that have embraced fibre broadband since they became the first fully fibred towns in New Zealand in late 2013,” said Enable CEO Steve Fuller.

“I would like to thank these communities for continuing to switch to the very best broadband available to ensure local people are enjoying all the benefits in their homes, businesses and schools. The rate of Enable fibre broadband adoption in these local towns is more than we ever envisaged when we began our network roll-out.”

The Government has also announced the completion of the first stage of the ultra-fast broadband initiative that has resulted in fibre broadband being available to 79% of New Zealanders, placing New Zealand eighth in the OECD in terms of fibre availability.

“With our local towns leading New Zealand and New Zealand near the top of the world, Rolleston and Lincoln are arguably amongst the most connected communities on the planet,” added Mr Fuller.

Rolleston and Lincoln stand-out as standalone towns, but there are other communities within Enable’s greater Christchurch coverage area with high fibre broadband uptake – such as Harewood which is even ahead of Rolleston.

The highest uptake suburbs and towns in Enable’s greater Christchurch coverage area are:

1. Harewood – 83%
2. Rolleston – 77%
3. Wigram – 76%
4. Halswell – 74%
5. Burnside – 73%
6. Lincoln – 70%
7. Ilam – 70%
8. Avonhead – 69%
9. Northwood – 67%
10. Bryndwr – 67%
Anyone who has not yet switched to fibre broadband should visit enable.net.nz and order. Enable still has capacity to connect more customers in time for Christmas.

Further information on the Government’s latest Quarterly Connectivity Update can be found here: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/science-and-technology/it-communications-and-broadband/fast-broadband/quarterly-updates-on-broadband-deployment/

Further information on the Government’s UFB completion announcement can be found here: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/nz-top-10-connected-nation-stage-one-ultra-fast-broadband-roll-out-completed

