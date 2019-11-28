2.7m Kiwis planning to shop on Black Friday + Cyber Monday

28 November, 2019, New Zealand – Millions of Kiwis are ready to open their wallets and shop Black Friday markdowns according to global comparison site Finder, which has recently launched in New Zealand.

A Finder survey of 2,216 respondents shows that 74% of New Zealanders – equivalent to 2.7 million people – plan on shopping this Black Friday (29 November) and Cyber Monday (2 December).

The research shows Kiwis will be spending a combined $860 million during the November sales, on everything from clothing and travel to cosmetics and gadgets.

A whopping 61% of Kiwis will be hunting for deals on food and alcohol, with shoppers set to spend $150 each on average. This will come at a national cost of $335 million.

Consumers are also planning to spend up big on travel, also forking out $150 each on average. One in five (22%) Kiwis plan to snap up a travel deal, taking the national spend to $124 million on getaways.

Angus Kidman, Finder’s global editor-in-chief, said the number of Kiwis participating in the November sales is increasing each year.

“We’re seeing more major sales events cropping up, such as Singles’ Day and Cyber Monday, which is great news for savvy New Zealanders looking to save on their Christmas shopping.

“The key to saving, is shopping with a strategy. Make a list of all the things you actually need to buy and stick to it. That way you’ll decrease your chances of impulse buying,” he said.

Baby Boomers will be the most responsible consumers, spending less than other generations across all shopping categories.

In comparison, Gen Z are tipped to splurge the most on electronics ($187), clothes ($119), furniture ($122) and cosmetics ($51).

Kidman urged consumers to shop around and compare their options during the sales.

“With the market getting increasingly competitive, many retailers are getting ready. Finder is going to round up the best deals so take a look before you start shopping.

“Compare discounts on the same item across a variety of stores to make sure you’re getting the maximum saving possible,” Kidman said.

Finder will be rounding up the best Black Friday deals at https://www.finder.com/nz/black-friday-deals.

Category Individual average

spend per person Percentage of

population shopping National spend Travel $150 22% $124 million Food/Alcohol $150 61% $335 million Electronics/gadgets $115 29% $121 million Clothes and Shoes $73 45% $120 million Furniture $69 12% $31 million Toys $50 35% $66 million White Goods $35 11% $14 million Manchester and

Homewares $33 21% $26 million Beauty and Makeup $27 27% $27 million

How to make the most of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals:

Make a list and check it twice. Being faced with hundreds of deals for a limited time can be overwhelming if you don’t know what you need. Write a list of everything you need to buy for in the lead-up to the sales to shop efficiently.

Compare prices. Smaller brands are often stocked by larger retailers at a cheaper price. Before purchasing a discounted item online, make sure it isn’t being stocked elsewhere for less. Remember to factor in postage or shipping costs when comparing. These can make or break a purchase.

Don’t buy things you don’t need just because they’re cheap. Purchasing products you don’t need just because they’re on sale doesn’t save you money – it costs you money. The trick to nailing sales is to save on items you were planning on buying anyway - like Christmas presents.





