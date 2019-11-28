Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ngā Taonga appoints new Tumu Whakarae - Chief Executive

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 10:23 am
Press Release: Nga Taonga Sound and Vision

28 November 2019


The Board of Trustees of Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision has appointed Honiana Love as the archive’s new Tumu Whakarae - Chief Executive. Honiana has been acting as interim Chief Executive since July following the resignation of Rebecca Elvy.

Chair of the Board of Trustees Simon Murdoch says: “Having received applications from several high-calibre candidates it was clear that Honiana was the person who best met our criteria for the job and we are delighted that she has accepted our offer of the role.

“Not only has Honiana guided the organisation over the past few months, successfully bringing the development of the new Strategic Plan to its conclusion, she also has the benefit of senior experience both at Ngā Taonga and in previous roles at Manatū Taonga.”

Honiana has been a member of the Leadership Team of Ngā Taonga since 2015. Prior to joining Ngā Taonga she was Senior Adviser Māori at Manatū Taonga, Ministry for Culture and Heritage. She has over 25 years of archival experience, including working as an archivist at Archives New Zealand and Te Reo o Taranaki.

Honiana Love says: “It is a tremendous honour for me to take up the leadership of Ngā Taonga and I thank the Board for placing their trust in me. Having played a significant part in the recent revision of our Strategic Plan I am looking forward to leading its implementation and taking Ngā Taonga forward over the years ahead. We have several demanding challenges to tackle and it will be an exciting journey for us all.”

