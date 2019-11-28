Crane change in Christchurch skyline

There’s going to be a change in the skyline this weekend with CPB Contractors bringing down the 60-metre tower crane working on Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, while an even larger tower crane will be installed at the Metro Sports Facility site.

Ōtākaro Limited Chief Executive, John Bridgman, says it’s a sign of the significant progress being made on both Anchor Projects.

“With its 1400-seat auditorium, 1000-seat banquet room and 200-booth exhibition hall covering the best part of two city blocks, it’s no surprise a crane with a reach of 75 metres, the longest in the rebuild, was required to put Te Pae Christchurch together.

“The fact that construction of the Metro Sports Facility requires a tower crane 60 metres in height, with an even larger lifting radius of 80 metres, gives you an idea of the scale of this aquatics and courts facility.”

The tower crane at Te Pae Christchurch is expected to come down over the weekend of 30 November. Colombo Street will be reduced to one lane during this time and Gloucester Street will be closed overnight, to allow the jib to be brought down to ground level.

Installation of the tower crane at the Metro Sports Facility is also expected to get underway on the weekend of 30 November. There will be some disruptions to traffic and parking on Antigua Street for the remainder of the year, as the exterior walls on the eastern side of the Facility are lifted into place and underground services are accessed.

CPB Contractors’ NZ General Manager, Paul Corbett, says activity on both projects continues to progress according to schedule.

“With the roof now on Te Pae Christchurch the internal fit out is in full swing with more than 350 people on site, ahead of the first events in October 2020.

“Over 2600 cubic metres, or 438 truckloads, of concrete have been poured for the foundations of the Metro Sports Facility, with the exterior walls and structural steel set to become increasingly noticeable from Moorhouse Avenue over the coming months.”

Mr Bridgman says these are both international facilities that will benefit a wide range of people across Christchurch through economic or physical activity.

“Visible progress on these Anchor Projects is always good for confidence in the city and the crane change is a positive sign.”





