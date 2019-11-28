Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Camping praise where praise is due

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 11:29 am
Press Release: Responsible Campers

Responsible Campers Association Incorporated are delighted by the announcement by Dunedin City Council to open up additional overnight parking to cater for self contained campers while the City holds a number of major events during February 2020.

This approach is often also regularly taken by Porirua City Council in response to major events being held in Wellington City - a mere 20 minute train ride away. Porirua City Council also provide additional bins and turn a blind eye to campers who are not “certified’ as self contained which is a site rule. The site also has good provision of public toilets due to the sports field’s surrounding it.

It is also pleasing to see Dunedin City Council acknowledge that “certified self containment” does not ensure responsible camping due to the lack of any education of the people camping. The days of placing ‘all’ the onus on facilities within a camping vehicle are numbered now the NZS;5465 (self containment) is found to be in breach of the Bill of Rights on just about every level possible - Relevance, Coverage, Least restrictive and being justifiable in a fair and democratic society. It is also very exclusive only being available to Motor-homes & Caravans.

RCAi is concerned that monitoring of self containment will be carried out by members of New Zealand Motor Caravan Association as a number of their members are not educated in the difference between self containment and ‘certified’ self containment.

The way forward for Responsible Camping will involve education in both the requirements to be self contained (not- certified, and which is the basic ability to retain waste until it can be disposed of properly - in facilities that are fit for purpose. So NOT overflowing rubbish bins etc), and education in the expectations and principles of being a Responsible Camper.

This education shall be supported by a questionnaire that will prove the Accredited Camper has understood that education and agrees to abide with said education. This camper shall be free to determine for themselves what they need to retain all waste therefore making the program inclusive to all. Even travelers can take the program to show responsibility while travelling.

Such a program was launched after being developed with assistance from most Councils and other stakeholders in February this year.

DOC said

"can clearly see the amount of effort and research that has gone into producing the website and the level of detail is impressive"

While Tasman District Council stated

"The Responsible Campers Association Incorporated has been created to develop, promote and support a Responsible Campers Accreditation Programme which provides education and competency cards to campers who can successfully answer questions on responsible camping. This self-containment accreditation system focuses on the education and competency of the camper, rather than a standard that applies to facilities on a vehicle".

It is available at www.accreditedcampernz.com.

We wish Dunedin well with its upcoming events, and hope other Councils will take a leaf out of Dunedin and Porirua City Councils books.

Praise is certainly due to any Council that acts proactively when major events are occurring in order to accommodate additional visitors who may not otherwise be able to be accommodated.

Responsible Campers Association has become an Incorporated Society.

Our constitution demands we act for all kiwi campers in an unbiased manner.

http://www.accreditedcampernz.com


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Responsible Campers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 