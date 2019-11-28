Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Winners of the 2019 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 12:30 pm
Press Release: ANZIIF

Thursday 28 November 2019

Winners of the 2019 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards announced

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.

More than 400 insurance professionals attended Cordis in Auckland, marking the eighth year of the industry’s night of nights.

Every year, this event brings the insurance community together to celebrate the outstanding individual and company achievements.

‘I’d like to congratulate this year’s winners and finalists for taking the time and effort to submit and demonstrate such excellence in their submissions,’ says ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer, Prue Willsford.

‘With all of the challenges that are upon us, it’s very easy to get caught up in the day to day, so it is even more important that we step back and celebrate the achievements and accomplishments which make us a great industry and help us to focus on the stories that matter to our customers.’

Among the awards for excellence, Ben Holloway of Fidelity Life was announced Young Insurance Professional of the Year.

The winners for each category are listed below:

Large Broking Company of the Year

Insurance Advisernet New Zealand
Young Insurance Professional of the Year

Sponsored by DLA Piper

Ben Holloway, Fidelity Life
Small – Medium Broking Company of the Year

Sponsored by NZI

Runacres Insurance
Underwriting Agency of the YearDelta Insurance
Direct General Insurance Company of the Year

Sponsored by JB Hi-Fi

AA Insurance
Intermediated Insurance Company of the YearVero
Life Insurance Company of the Year

Sponsored by DXC Technology

Fidelity Life
Innovation of the Year

Sponsored by Manheim

AA Insurance
Professional Services Firm of the YearSedgwick New Zealand
Service Provider to the Insurance IndustryJB Hi-Fi
Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion

Sponsored by Fidelity Life

Suncorp New Zealand

- ENDS-


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ANZIIF on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 