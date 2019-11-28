Winners of the 2019 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards

Thursday 28 November 2019

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards.

More than 400 insurance professionals attended Cordis in Auckland, marking the eighth year of the industry’s night of nights.

Every year, this event brings the insurance community together to celebrate the outstanding individual and company achievements.

‘I’d like to congratulate this year’s winners and finalists for taking the time and effort to submit and demonstrate such excellence in their submissions,’ says ANZIIF Chief Executive Officer, Prue Willsford.

‘With all of the challenges that are upon us, it’s very easy to get caught up in the day to day, so it is even more important that we step back and celebrate the achievements and accomplishments which make us a great industry and help us to focus on the stories that matter to our customers.’

Among the awards for excellence, Ben Holloway of Fidelity Life was announced Young Insurance Professional of the Year.

The winners for each category are listed below:

Large Broking Company of the Year Insurance Advisernet New Zealand Young Insurance Professional of the Year Sponsored by DLA Piper Ben Holloway, Fidelity Life Small – Medium Broking Company of the Year Sponsored by NZI Runacres Insurance Underwriting Agency of the Year Delta Insurance Direct General Insurance Company of the Year Sponsored by JB Hi-Fi AA Insurance Intermediated Insurance Company of the Year Vero Life Insurance Company of the Year Sponsored by DXC Technology Fidelity Life Innovation of the Year Sponsored by Manheim AA Insurance Professional Services Firm of the Year Sedgwick New Zealand Service Provider to the Insurance Industry JB Hi-Fi Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Sponsored by Fidelity Life Suncorp New Zealand

