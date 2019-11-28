Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dairy farmers producing more milk from fewer cows

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Dairy NZ

Dairy farmers producing more milk from fewer cows, latest ‘cow census’ shows


The latest New Zealand Dairy Statistics released today by DairyNZ and Livestock Improvement Corporation (LIC) reveal farmers’ focus on productivity and efficiency is paying off with milk production increasing despite cow numbers stabilising.

The 2018-19 cow census shows that total cow numbers have remained relatively stable, but the cows we do have are producing more milk than ever before.

New Zealand reached record milk production per herd and per cow this year, with dairy companies processing 21.2 billion litres of milk containing 1.88 billion kilograms ofmilksolids – both up 2.4% on the previous season.

The latest count showed that New Zealand has 4.946 million milking cows – a decrease of 0.9% from the previous season.

DairyNZ Chief Executive Dr Tim Mackle says New Zealand’s dairy sector is continuing to evolve, and the days of significant cow number growth may be over, as numbers have remained fairly stable over the past five years.

“Farmers have been focusing on improving their environmental management in recent years and they have been doing this while stepping up their on-farm efficiency to produce more milk from fewer cows. More efficient milk production has benefits in areas such as greenhouse gas emissions and nutrient losses.”


The report reveals an increased uptake of herd improvement services, as farmers seek higher performing, healthier and more efficient cows through the use of herd testing and artificial breeding (AB).

LIC Chief Executive Wayne McNee says this increased investment on herd improvement shows farmers’ commitment to improve the quality of their herd assets to drive better sustainability and productivity outcomes.

“New Zealand farmers are farming with improved precision and taking advantage of herd improvement services to produce more with less.”

“We’re proud of the role we play to help ensure cows around the country are year-on-year more efficient at converting grass into milk, in turn enabling dairy farmers to reduce their environmental footprint.”

A total of 3.67 million cows were herd tested in 2018/19, up 1.6% from the previous season and the highest on record.

The number of cows mated to AB increased by 1% to 3.59 million cows. The most significant increase was in the number of yearlings mated to AB which jumped up 11% to 230,497 – the highest in the past nine seasons.

Although the sharp increase in the number of yearlings mated to AB shows farmers are wanting to maximise genetic gain across their whole herd, it is also likely to have been influenced by Mycoplasma bovis, Mr McNee says.

“Farmers are looking to reduce their farm’s biosecurity risks wherever possible, which has seen some farmers choose to extend their artificial breeding period to avoid bringing bulls on-farm for mating.”

Dr Mackle says the success of our dairy farmers has real benefits for New Zealanders.

“The dairy sector employs 46,000 workers and earned New Zealand $18.1 billion in export revenue for the year to June 2019.”

“Looking to the future, dairy farmers have made commitments as part of the Dairy Tomorrow strategy to build the world’s most competitive and resilient dairy farms, to protect the environment for future generations and to be world leading in animal care.

Click here for a copy of the full report: New Zealand Dairy Statistics 2018-19.

Key statistics about dairy:

New Zealand
Bay of Plenty
Canterbury
Hawke’s Bay
Manawatu
Northland
Otago
Southland
Taranaki
Waikato
Wellington/Wairarapa
West Coast, Marlborough and Tasman


ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Dairy NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 