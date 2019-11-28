Hirepool backs NZ’s civil construction industry

A longstanding partnership for the benefit of New Zealand’s civil construction industry is set to continue following the renewal of Hirepool’s Principal Business Partner Agreement with the industry’s peak body Civil Contractors New Zealand (CCNZ) for a further three years.

CCNZ Chief Executive Peter Silcock said the partnership had ‘great mutual benefit’, playing an important role supporting the civil construction industry.

“CCNZ works closely with the Hirepool team across the country. They have looked at the bigger picture and partnered with us knowing a thriving civil construction industry is good for the many businesses within it, including Hirepool. We couldn’t ask for a better business partner.”

The close relationship began when Eric Jarvie and Peter Brookfield founded the business in 1955 to supply New Zealand’s civil contractors with heavy equipment. The major part of Hirepool’s business still originates from civil infrastructure and non-residential vertical construction. Given the shared objectives of supporting the civil construction industry, a formal relationship between Hirepool and CCNZ made perfect sense, Mr Silcock said.

Hirepool General Manager of Sales and Marketing Gary Richardson plays a vital role, working with other associate members to set CCNZ’s course. He sits on the CCNZ Executive Council as Associate Councillor, with an open door for associates to discuss ideas and develop opportunities of benefit to the association and its members.

Mr Richardson said Hirepool took a lot from the relationship and was immensely proud to lend its name to the industry’s peak awards – the Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards.

Celebrating outstanding achievements at the annual awards evening was ‘extremely satisfying’, helping to elevate amazing projects and the amazing people working on them, he said.

"We’re very proud to support excellence in civil construction. These awards mean more than just something they can put on the shelf and show people. The projects are actually a big part of the lives of the contractors, and the work they do for Kiwi communities is vital.”

Hirepool itself was honoured at the 2019 awards, receiving the inaugural CCNZ Major Associate Award for businesses working to support contractors. This award recognised long-term support and major benefit to contractors and their communities at a regional and national level.

“Hirepool is a deserving recipient, having supported civil construction for more than 60 years. They sponsor our national Construction Excellence Awards, they are a major sponsor at our Conference, a silver sponsor of our Excavator Competition and provide funding and support for events in every branch across the country.”, Mr Silcock said.

In addition to supporting contractors, Hirepool gives back to communities by contributing to initiatives such as the ‘Hirepool Big Clean’, with a 2018 event in conjunction with the charity Sustainable Coastlines, removing 9,200 litres of litter, amounting to over 107,000 individual pieces of unsightly junk from the Taumanau Reserve in Mangere.

Hirepool’s other sponsorship endeavours include sponsoring the popular ‘Fishing & Adventure’ TV show and supplying a custom trailer to house the Westpac Rescue Helicopter simulator – a powerful tool for showing the public the work required to pilot the lifesaving helicopter.

As Principal Business Partner, Hirepool supports national and regional CCNZ initiatives, including the national and regional excavator operator competitions, the annual Hirepool Construction Excellence Awards, branch events and the popular CCNZ National Conference, where knowledge, experience and social connections can be built across the industry.

CCNZ is New Zealand’s official civil contracting membership association, an incorporated society, supporting more than 600 member businesses across 13 branches nationwide. The agreement between Hirepool and CCNZ spans more than 15 years, beginning in the early 2000s with one of CCNZ’s predecessor organisations, the New Zealand Contractors Federation.

