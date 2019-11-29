The NZ technology that’s driving solutions for global issues

How to fund transport infrastructure is a challenge faced by many governments and was one of the global issues discussed by the International Road Federation (IRF) in Las Vegas, Nevada recently.

Senior transport industry and institutional specialists from over 50 countries gathered for constructive engagement to identify common challenges, learn of policy developments and the opportunities technology is enabling for more effective and efficient road funding sources.

Technology-enabled funding models were considered, with the approach implemented in New Zealand holding high interest amongst attendees due to the successful implementation, industry adoption and ease of use for both transport operators and government.

Nina Elter, SVP of Global Market Development at EROAD was invited to present an overview of the approach taken in New Zealand, and the pioneering system developed by EROAD.

EROAD implemented the world’s first electronic road user charging system, using technology to create products and services capable of delivering multiple funding or compliance requirements from within the one platform. EROAD takes a unique approach, bridging both industry and government to ensure successful outcomes of fair and effective road funding that is easy to manage for all involved.

EROAD’s propriety driver-facing device uses innovative technology, developed in New Zealand by EROAD, to ensure accurate and reliable information can be easily accessed by transport operators for any compliance requirements. This single platform enables a ‘solution neutral’ approach can be taken to road funding and is why the company’s technology is being used to investigate road funding options overseas.

In recognition of EROAD’s expertise in providing solutions to global transportation problems, Ms Elter was appointed as a non-executive director on the IRF Board, and engaged as Chair of the IRF committee that will enable best practice and learnings on road user charging to be shared amongst the 118 countries belonging to the IRF.

Steven Newman, CEO of EROAD says “We’re obviously delighted that our technology is receiving such prestigious attention. There’s quite a bit of innovative technology that is now spreading out from New Zealand onto the global stage”.





© Scoop Media

