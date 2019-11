New head for Energy Council

BusinessNZ has appointed Tina Schirr as the new head of the BusinessNZ Energy Council.

Tina is currently Senior Policy Advisor Energy & Innovation at BusinessNZ.

Tina replaces John Carnegie who has taken a position as Chief Executive of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Association PEPANZ.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said Tina’s appointment recognised her experience in energy systems and economics both in New Zealand and overseas.





