Spark Sport brings you the 2019 Australian Golf Open

There’s a huge month of live sport ahead and the start of the silly season for the Premier League which includes 20 games inside 6 days. Jose Mourinho’s return to Old Trafford as manager of Spurs against his former club Manchester United is the highlight of the next week’s Premier League games while across the way in Liverpool is the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton.

The oldest and most prestigious golf tournament on the PGA Tour of Australasia is coming exclusively to Spark Sport this December. Coverage of the 2019 Emirates Australian Open tees off on Thursday 5 December where 2017 Masters Champion Sergio Garcia will make his tournament debut. There is certain to be a throng of Kiwis at the tournament, they will likely be confirmed when the field is released early next week.

The month also brings more blockbuster rugby with the third round of the Heineken Champions Cup that will begin to sort between the Cup contenders and the pretenders. The Northern Hemisphere’s biggest names will star on Europe’s elite rugby stage playing host to the likes of Jerome Kaino, Owen Franks, Faf de Klerk and Cheslin Kolbe.

For basketball, two of the NBA’s heavyweights go head to head in a potential NBA finals preview as the LA Clippers head to the Midwest to Milwaukee to play the Bucks and that’s just the start of all the action live and on demand on Spark Sport.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN GOLF

Day one of the 2019 Emirates Australian Open tees off on Thursday, December 5. It is likely to be a closely competitive field with the likes of Garcia, Jason Day, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen and Ernie Els.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Spark Sport's Premier League coverage continues with all the action from the field, live and on-demand.

• Don’t miss Man U going head-to-head with the Aston Villa on Monday, December 2 at 5.20am.

• Last year’s champions, Manchester City, take on rivals Arsenal on Monday, December 16 at 5:15am.

• West Ham United face Leicester City on Sunday, December 29 at 6.20am.

HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP

• The Harlequins will be looking to square up the head to head battle against Ulster in a match which will surely draw a big crowd on Sunday, December 8 at 4.10am.

• Toulouse will be looking to revenge a 1 point loss against Montpellier on Sunday, December 15 at 3.55am.

NBA

Kiwi Basketball fans can continue to catch some of the best action from centre court on Spark Sport as the NBA season heats up.

• Saturday, December 7 at 1:30pm the Eastern Conference leaders, Milwaukee Bucks take on the LA Clippers.

• Big Kiwi - Steven Adams heads to Portland with the Oklahoma City Thunder to take on the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, December 9 at 3:00pm.

• Catch the Miami Heat as they ramp up their season against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, December 28 at 2pm.

HOT OFF THE PRESS – LIVERPOOL FC TV

Spark has secured the media rights for LFCTV, a 24/7 channel of content from the famous Premier League club, Liverpool FC for another three seasons. The channel features live coverage and highlights of U23 & U18 games, full replays of every first team match in every competition including Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup as well as exclusive manager and player interviews, live pre and post-match coverage and exclusive features and documentaries, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.



