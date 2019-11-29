Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fisher Funds takes gong for Fund Manager of the Year

Friday, 29 November 2019, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Fisher Funds

Fisher Funds was crowned overall Good Returns Fund Manager of the Year at the inaugural Good Returns Research IP awards ceremony, held last night in Auckland.

Through a quantitative and qualitative process, the active management firm also took the top spot for the Australasian Fixed Interest Sector.

The awards are a joint venture between the research house Research IP and investing hub Good Returns, aimed at helping Kiwis identify top-performing money managers as they build their wealth.

Fisher Funds CEO Bruce McLachlan says, “This award is recognition of the outstanding results delivered by our 19 strong investment team in creating better futures for the 275,000 Kiwis that trust us with their nest egg.”

Ensuring the best managers are awarded each year, specialist investment research provider Research IP rigorously selects the winners based on one-year returns, organisational performance structures, people and investment philosophy as well as risk management processes among other factors.

“Combined with our recent Platinum designation from SuperRatings, what a fantastic way to round out the year,” says Bruce.

The awards coincided with the launch of a dedicated New Zealand Research IP website and service, listing over 60 managed fund qualitative reports and over 500 one-page snapshots which it says forms the New Zealand investment universe. Its aim is to make the financial universe more accessible to everyday investor and advisors.

