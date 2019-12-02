Parrot Analytics to host 2nd annual Global TV Demand Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA – July 17, 2019 – At a private industry event held in Los Angeles today, leading data analytics company Parrot Analytics announced that it will once again host the Global TV Demand Awards, recognizing the most in-demand TV series of the year. The 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards will take place in January 2020 and include several new award categories, including those recognizing the impact of content from Europe, Asia and Latin America.

The announcement was made by Samuel Stadler, VP Marketing, Parrot Analytics, who said: “As we know, there are a number of awards that honor the artistic merits of television shows and the creative talent behind them. At Parrot Analytics, we measure the audience demand for shows around the world, and we want to honor the shows that are resonating the most with viewers. The Global TV Demand Awards is the first data-driven awards show, and for 2020 we are adding more categories to showcase the impact of specific genres, as well as categories that illustrate the global influence of exports from territories with some of the top producers of content outside of the US. We’ll have more exciting details in the weeks ahead, so stay tuned.”

The categories for the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards include:

1. Most In-Demand TV Show in the World

2. Most In-Demand Digital Original in the World

3. Most In-Demand Drama Series in the World

4. Most In-Demand Comedy Series in the World

5. Most In-Demand Documentary Series in the World

6. Most In-Demand Variety Series in the World

7. Most In-Demand Reality Series in the World

8. Most In-Demand Series Debut in the World

9. Most In-Demand Superhero Series in the World

10. Most In-Demand Export from Latin America

11. Most In-Demand Export from Asia

12. Most In-Demand Export from Europe

Parrot Analytics’ measurement of demand for television shows includes social media engagement, video streaming and peer-to-peer protocols, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms. Parrot Analytics is the only company that captures, weighs, and combines all of these different touchpoints into a single content demand measurement. The Demand Expressions® metric represents the total audience demand being expressed for any title across all platforms, in any market, around the world. The winners of the 2nd Annual Global TV Demand Awards will be determined based on demand data from January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world’s largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms. Parrot Analytics is a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, helping them optimize content workflows in real time. Partnering with companies across the entire content supply chain, from agencies to global direct-to-consumer platforms, Parrot Analytics helps drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increased subscriber growth and retention. The company has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Singapore and Auckland. Connect with us on YouTube, LinkedIN and Twitter. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.





