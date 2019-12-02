Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Export prices riding high on meat and dairy

Monday, 2 December 2019, 11:25 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Export lamb and beef prices reached new highs in the September 2019 quarter, while forestry products fell sharply, Stats NZ said today.

“Both meat and dairy product export prices were up in the September quarter, following similar rises in the June quarter,” business price manager Bryan Downes said.

“In contrast, forestry product export prices, mainly logs, had the largest quarterly fall in over 10 years.”

In total, export prices rose 1.9 percent in the September 2019 quarter to their highest in over 10 years, while import prices remained flat. The overall terms of trade remained at high levels, close to peaks seen in late 2017, when export prices for dairy and meat were also high.

Terms of trade is a measure of the purchasing power of New Zealand’s exports abroad and is an indicator of the state of the overall economy.

Meat prices rose 4.8 percent in the September 2019 quarter, surpassing last quarter’s high. This was driven by both higher prices for lamb (up 6.0 percent), and beef (up 5.4 percent). Both lamb and beef prices are at their highest-ever levels.

“Lamb and beef prices rose this year at the same time as international demand for meat increased,” Mr Downes said.

“The higher demand for meat was largely due to the African swine fever outbreak in China, resulting in reduced pork supplies being substituted with alternatives.

“New Zealand consumers are also seeing higher meat prices – bacon and ham prices rose more than 20 percent for the year to October 2019.”

Seasonally adjusted export meat volumes were up 1.4 percent and values were up 8.0 percent in the September 2019 quarter. Lamb volumes fell 0.7 percent while values rose 7.9 percent. Beef volumes rose 2.9 percent and values were up 7.4 percent.

Dairy product prices rose 8.9 percent in the September 2019 quarter, with milk powder up 9.6 percent, butter up 7.3 percent, and cheese up 6.2 percent.

Forestry product prices fell 9.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, following a 1.9 percent fall last quarter. Forestry product volumes fell 5.5 percent and values fell 12 percent.

Overall export volumes, adjusted for seasonal effects, fell 4.6 percent, and values fell 2.0 percent in the September 2019 quarter.

Import volumes up

Overall import volumes, adjusted for seasonal effects, rose 1.1 percent in the September 2019 quarter, with passenger motor cars driving this increase, up 20 percent.

Total import prices were flat, while values were up 0.7 percent.

Terms of trade up 1.9 percent

The merchandise terms of trade rose 1.9 percent, as export prices rose more than import prices. An increase means New Zealand can buy more imports for the same amount of exports.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 