Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update December3, 2019

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 8:16 am
Press Release: XE Morning Update

NZDUSD 0.6505 1.2%
NZDEUR 0.5865 0.6%
NZDGBP 0.5018 0.8%
NZDJPY 70.83 0.6%
NZDAUD 0.9528 0.3%
NZDCAD 0.8639 1.2%
GBPNZD 1.9928 -0.8%


Marketwatch
Contact Us
Sign Up Today

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6505 (mid-rate) this morning.

The NZD which was pushing higher after Finance Minister Grant Robertson signalled the Government is about to announce a “significant” fiscal stimulus package, surged higher yesterday afternoon after China’s upbeat manufacturing data revitalised risk appetite.

Adrian Orr has been calling for Government assistance for the past six-months and the prospect of an increased infrastructure spend will alleviate the pressure on the RBNZ to cut rates further.

Following on from Sunday’s official survey which revealed manufacturing activity in China had unexpectedly, and all be it modestly expanded for the first time since April, yesterday’s private survey run by Caixin and Markit showed activity expanded for the fourth consecutive month this time hitting a three-year high of 51.8.

In stark contrast this morning’s US purchasing managers index surprised economists by contracting for the fourth consecutive month and at a faster pace than expected in November. The data has release has pushed down both the USD and US equities.

The RBA are widely expected to keep rates on hold at this afternoon’s meeting, with the accompanying statement set to dictate direction for the NZDAUD cross rate.

Global equity markets are down sharply, - Dow -0.78%, S&P 500 -0.82%, FTSE -0.82%, DAX -2.05%, CAC -2.01%, Nikkei -0.49%, Shanghai +0.13%

Gold prices are down 0.7% trading at $1,462 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices have rallied 1.6% to $56.05 a barrel.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE Morning Update on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 