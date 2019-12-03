Craigs Investment Partners launches giving partnership

Craigs Investment Partners launches strategic giving partnership with Community Foundations NZ on Giving Tuesday

A long-time supporter of communities across the country, Craigs Investment Partners [Craigs]has developed a thoughtful giving programme with Community Foundations of NZ (CFNZ) that is both unique and strategic in nature. Donations to support the greatest needs in each of the 19 communities in which Craigs has a regional office will be made in conjunction with one of the 17 community foundations found around New Zealand where possible. This thoughtful initiative coincides with Giving Tuesday, an international day that celebrates generosity across the globe.

As Craigs is concerned with both immediate and long-term needs in the local communities in which they operate, this giving programme will have three parts:

Christmas Giving

Craigs will direct money to local charities in lieu of sending out Christmas gifts across New Zealand. A Giving Committee established in each Craigs branch will liaise with their local community foundation to choose a meaningful recipient in their local area. “We see a huge benefit to our communities by giving to those with the greatest needs at a time of the year when we know that many feel huge pressure financially,” says Craigs Managing Director, Frank Aldridge.

Workplace Giving

Beginning in the new year, Craigs employees around the country will have the opportunity to participate in payroll Workplace Giving, with the employee contribution partially matched by the Craigs business. Each Craigs branch Giving Committee will work with their local community foundation to determine the most deserving recipients in their area. CFNZ EO, Eleanor Cater, says that thoughtful giving is the way of the future. “People like to give with purpose, since it’s a far more fulfilling way to give, both for companies and for individuals. This idea from Craigs is a real win/win, nurturing a purposeful team-building culture at the same time as helping to build strong communities.”

Craigs Community Fund

A giving fund has been established with the Acorn Foundation, which is located in Tauranga along with the Craigs head office. Acorn is part of the CFNZ network--which differs from other forms of philanthropy in that generous locals set up endowment funds to support causes that are close to their heart. It is intended that a portion of the Craigs fund will be distributed annually to recipients of their choice. Acorn Foundation General Manager, Lori Luke, says that the Craigs Community Fund will provide a welcome boost for local charities all across New Zealand, forever. “The benefit of these kinds of funds is that it provides yearly distributions to really deserving local charities. It is amazing to have a national company like Craigs leading the way in this sort of strategic giving, and we hope other businesses will follow suit.”

Philanthropy NZ CE, Sue McCabe, welcomes the partnership. “It’s great to see corporates being thoughtful about how to support the communities they operate in. Strengths of the partnership between Craigs Investment Partners and Community Foundations New Zealand include the level of commitment, and the focus on meeting both immediate and future community needs.”

