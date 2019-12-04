BePure reaches NZ$2m capital raise target



BePure, one of New Zealand’s leading holistic health and wellness companies, has today announced it has successfully reached its capital raise maximum target of NZ$2m, through online investment platform, Snowball Effect.

The capital will be used to develop new products and services across all three BePure businesses, as well as significantly expanding its premium line of nutritional supplements. The funds will also go towards launching further at-home collection tests via Eve Health and delivering a new corporate wellness offering via the BePure Clinic business.

In addition to expanding domestically, BePure is looking to position itself for future growth within international markets. With expansion both locally and overseas on the horizon, BePure plans to invest in increasing its inventory stock levels.

As a result of modern health concerns and a marked increase in the number of consumers wanting to take a more active role in maintaining good health, the global wellness economy was valued a USD$4.2 trillion market in 2017.

Founder and Clinical Director, Ben Warren comments, “We’re excited to begin this next stage of growth, both here and abroad, which will enable us to provide even more people with the resources they need to make informed decisions around their health.”

Snowball Effect co-founder and CEO, Simeon Burnett adds, “BePure is well-positioned for its next phase of growth. We are very pleased with the outcome and look forward to seeing what BePure are able to achieve with this additional capital.”

Founded in 2004 by Hawke’s Bay-based clinical nutritionist, Ben Warren, and officially relaunched in 2015 – the Group has grown from strength to strength over the last few years, from a combined revenue of NZ$2.8 million in FY16 to NZ$7.5 million in FY19. The Group is a strong established brand with a ROI in the top two percent in Australasia for social media based marketing, and has grown to encompass three businesses within its offering – BePure Health, BePure Clinic and Eve Health.

Collectively, the BePure Group of companies are on a mission to enable New Zealanders to take back ownership of their health, and have proven to be a market leader within this space.

BePure is the first and only New Zealand company to release performance-based products that are Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG) Certified Drug-Free – meaning they're completely safe for professional athletes and proven to be free of harmful substances such as unnamed steroids.

Many national athletes and Olympians already use BePure products, including Black Sticks players Sam Harrison, Shea McAleese, Charlotte Harrison, and Silver Ferns player Ameliaranne Wells.

