Vodafone switches on additional 4G sites in
Southland
4 December, 2019
Vodafone announced it has switched on additional 4G services in Southland.
The four new cell sites in Waihoaka, Colac Bay, Whakapatu and Springhills are the latest in Vodafone’s commitment to bring world class 4G services to more Kiwis across Aotearoa. This announcement brings the total number of cell sites switched on in the Southland area to fourteen, as part of the Rural Broadband 2 Initiative.
The new 4G cell sites will radically transform the area’s access to communication services, with boosted mobile phone reception and data speeds faster than 3G.
Vodafone’s head of Networks and Platforms, Sharina Nisha says bringing connectivity to these areas not only delivers the essential communication needed, but also the safety of Kiwis living in these remote areas.
“For rural Aotearoa to remain competitive they need fast broadband and mobile coverage – not just in offices, but on farms, in schools, and on the roads.
“Vodafone is offering a range of future-ready products that include wireless broadband and VoLTE enabled mobile calling*. Customers can visit their nearest Vodafone store or call our dedicated rural line on 0800 428 504 to find out more about the new connectivity options in the area,” Nisha said.
Vodafone is working with Farmside, award-winning rural broadband provider, to connect more New Zealanders together. Farmside recently won ‘Best Rural Service Provider’ and ‘Best Wireless Broadband Provider’ at the 2019 Broadband Compare Awards.
Farmside General Manager, Jason Sharp says, “We don’t want to leave rural New Zealand behind - we want to bridge the digital divide, so we’re bringing the best of two innovative organisations together to deliver this essential service to rural New Zealand.”
Notes to editor:
* VoLTE = Voice over LTE (4G). To be able to make a call in one of the 4G coverage areas, you need a VoLTE-enabled device that has been updated with the latest manufacturer’s software. For more information and a list of VoLTE-enabled devices, please head here
List of cell sites
now live in Southland Region
Morton Mains – Southland District Council
Waikawa – Southland District Council
Otahu Flat – Southland District Council
Limehills – Southland District Council
Wyndham East – Southland District Council
Waimatua – Southland District Council
Dipton – Southland District Council
Heddon Bush – Southland District Council
Kapuka South – Southland District Council
Mabel Bush – Southland District Council
Waihoaka – Southland District Council
Colac Bay – Southland District Council
Whakapatu – Southland District Council
Springhills – Southland District Council
