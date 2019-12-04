Vodafone switches on additional 4G sites in Southland

4 December, 2019





Vodafone announced it has switched on additional 4G services in Southland.

The four new cell sites in Waihoaka, Colac Bay, Whakapatu and Springhills are the latest in Vodafone’s commitment to bring world class 4G services to more Kiwis across Aotearoa. This announcement brings the total number of cell sites switched on in the Southland area to fourteen, as part of the Rural Broadband 2 Initiative.

The new 4G cell sites will radically transform the area’s access to communication services, with boosted mobile phone reception and data speeds faster than 3G.

Vodafone’s head of Networks and Platforms, Sharina Nisha says bringing connectivity to these areas not only delivers the essential communication needed, but also the safety of Kiwis living in these remote areas.

“For rural Aotearoa to remain competitive they need fast broadband and mobile coverage – not just in offices, but on farms, in schools, and on the roads.

“Vodafone is offering a range of future-ready products that include wireless broadband and VoLTE enabled mobile calling*. Customers can visit their nearest Vodafone store or call our dedicated rural line on 0800 428 504 to find out more about the new connectivity options in the area,” Nisha said.

Vodafone is working with Farmside, award-winning rural broadband provider, to connect more New Zealanders together. Farmside recently won ‘Best Rural Service Provider’ and ‘Best Wireless Broadband Provider’ at the 2019 Broadband Compare Awards.

Farmside General Manager, Jason Sharp says, “We don’t want to leave rural New Zealand behind - we want to bridge the digital divide, so we’re bringing the best of two innovative organisations together to deliver this essential service to rural New Zealand.”

Notes to editor:

* VoLTE = Voice over LTE (4G). To be able to make a call in one of the 4G coverage areas, you need a VoLTE-enabled device that has been updated with the latest manufacturer’s software. For more information and a list of VoLTE-enabled devices, please head here

List of cell sites now live in Southland Region

Morton Mains – Southland District Council

Waikawa – Southland District Council

Otahu Flat – Southland District Council

Limehills – Southland District Council

Wyndham East – Southland District Council

Waimatua – Southland District Council

Dipton – Southland District Council

Heddon Bush – Southland District Council

Kapuka South – Southland District Council

Mabel Bush – Southland District Council

Waihoaka – Southland District Council

Colac Bay – Southland District Council

Whakapatu – Southland District Council

Springhills – Southland District Council



