Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone switches on additional 4G sites in Southland

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 11:04 am
Press Release: Vodafone

Vodafone switches on additional 4G sites in Southland

4 December, 2019


Vodafone announced it has switched on additional 4G services in Southland.

The four new cell sites in Waihoaka, Colac Bay, Whakapatu and Springhills are the latest in Vodafone’s commitment to bring world class 4G services to more Kiwis across Aotearoa. This announcement brings the total number of cell sites switched on in the Southland area to fourteen, as part of the Rural Broadband 2 Initiative.

The new 4G cell sites will radically transform the area’s access to communication services, with boosted mobile phone reception and data speeds faster than 3G.

Vodafone’s head of Networks and Platforms, Sharina Nisha says bringing connectivity to these areas not only delivers the essential communication needed, but also the safety of Kiwis living in these remote areas.

“For rural Aotearoa to remain competitive they need fast broadband and mobile coverage – not just in offices, but on farms, in schools, and on the roads.

“Vodafone is offering a range of future-ready products that include wireless broadband and VoLTE enabled mobile calling*. Customers can visit their nearest Vodafone store or call our dedicated rural line on 0800 428 504 to find out more about the new connectivity options in the area,” Nisha said.

Vodafone is working with Farmside, award-winning rural broadband provider, to connect more New Zealanders together. Farmside recently won ‘Best Rural Service Provider’ and ‘Best Wireless Broadband Provider’ at the 2019 Broadband Compare Awards.

Farmside General Manager, Jason Sharp says, “We don’t want to leave rural New Zealand behind - we want to bridge the digital divide, so we’re bringing the best of two innovative organisations together to deliver this essential service to rural New Zealand.”

- ENDS -

Notes to editor:
* VoLTE = Voice over LTE (4G). To be able to make a call in one of the 4G coverage areas, you need a VoLTE-enabled device that has been updated with the latest manufacturer’s software. For more information and a list of VoLTE-enabled devices, please head here

List of cell sites now live in Southland Region
Morton Mains – Southland District Council
Waikawa – Southland District Council
Otahu Flat – Southland District Council
Limehills – Southland District Council
Wyndham East – Southland District Council
Waimatua – Southland District Council
Dipton – Southland District Council
Heddon Bush – Southland District Council
Kapuka South – Southland District Council
Mabel Bush – Southland District Council
Waihoaka – Southland District Council
Colac Bay – Southland District Council
Whakapatu – Southland District Council
Springhills – Southland District Council

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

Consumer NZ Testing: Nine Sunscreen Brands Fail Protection Tests

Nine different brands fell short in the latest round of testing by Consumer NZ, which covered 20 products. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 