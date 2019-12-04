BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update 4 December 2019

BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update

Cryptocurrency Market

Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$307,337,531,859

Market capitalisation today: NZD$303,439,896,733

Change: -1.27%

Total 24-hour volume yesterday: NZD$94,507,031,659

Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$80,610,497,244

Change: -14.70%

Bitcoin Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$11,295.43

Open price today: NZD$11,177.76

Change: -1.04%

Dominance: 66.60%

Ethereum Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$230.27

Open price today: NZD$225.50

Change: -2.07%

Dominance: 8.09%

XRP Market Movements

Open price yesterday: NZD$0.3389

Open price today: NZD$0.3360

Change: -0.83%

Dominance: 4.79%

Notable Mentions

Number of cryptocurrencies: 3190

Rankings by 24-hour volume:

1. Tether

2. Bitcoin

3. Ethereum

4. Litecoin

5. FirmaChain

6. EOS

7. Bitcoin Cash

8. XRP

9. TRON

10. Ethereum Classic

The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Bitball Treasure (BTRS) rising 582.30% while the top loser is Ethereum Meta (ETHM) dropping -96.21%

