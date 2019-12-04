BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price Update 4 December 2019
BitPrime Cryptocurrency Price
Update
Cryptocurrency Market
Market capitalisation yesterday: NZD$307,337,531,859
Market capitalisation today: NZD$303,439,896,733
Change: -1.27%
Total 24-hour volume
yesterday: NZD$94,507,031,659
Total 24-hour volume today: NZD$80,610,497,244
Change: -14.70%
Bitcoin
Market Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$11,295.43
Open price today: NZD$11,177.76
Change: -1.04%
Dominance: 66.60%
Ethereum Market
Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$230.27
Open price today: NZD$225.50
Change: -2.07%
Dominance: 8.09%
XRP Market
Movements
Open price yesterday: NZD$0.3389
Open price today: NZD$0.3360
Change: -0.83%
Dominance: 4.79%
Notable
Mentions
Number of cryptocurrencies: 3190
Rankings by 24-hour volume:
1. Tether
2. Bitcoin
3. Ethereum
4. Litecoin
5. FirmaChain
6. EOS
7. Bitcoin Cash
8. XRP
9. TRON
10. Ethereum Classic
The top 24-hour gainer in marketcap for the top 100 coins is Bitball Treasure (BTRS) rising 582.30% while the top loser is Ethereum Meta (ETHM) dropping -96.21%
Disclaimer:
Price is calculated by the volume weighted average of all prices reported at each market (source: coinmarketcap). The above references an opinion and is for informational purposes only. Do not take this as personalised financial or investment advice.